â€˜Gutom pa akoâ€™: Gabbi Garcia gets surprised as new â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ houseguest

‘Gutom pa ako’: Gabbi Garcia gets surprised as new ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ houseguest

MANILA, Philippines — Gabbi Garcia went off script after it was revealed on Saturday night’s episode of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” that she would be the next host to enter the famous reality TV house.

The actress was obviously shocked at the announcement, expecting the new housemate would be a talent from her home network GMA-7.

Together with co-host Bianca Gonzales, she was asked to do the spiel for the new housemate, who was seen in the split screen as a male cloaked in a golden robe.

As the silhoutte suddenly shifted to a woman’s face and with co-host Robi Domingo eventually revealed behind it, it dawned on the “Encantadia” star that she would be the newest host to enter the house after her fellow host Mavy Legaspi, who stayed inside during the first week of the show.

“Hoy, totoo ba ito? Wala akong kakaining weekly budget. Gutom pa ako,” exclaimed the actress.

She was referring to the weekly task of the housemates inside the house, where they need to win it in order to have their food and groceries. The housemates lost their video challenge last week, making them lose their budget and subsist on limited supply of food.

Just like her fellow houseguests Mavy and content creator-actress Ivana Alawi, Gabbi is expected to do special tasks inside “PBB” on a limited time.

This season, “PBB” will be naming two winners, one talent from both GMA-7 and ABS-CBN, marking this season’s special 20th year edition.

Tonight's episode will see the housemates vote for the first time on who they want to leave the house, with the dynamic changing for the first time in 20 years since this season's format has duos, where the fate of one housemate will be the same fate of her or his pair.

“wala akong kakaining weekly budget”

“tinapat nyo talaga ako na natalo sila”

“bwiset ka robbi”

yun na nga, di pa sya nakakapasok sa bnk pero nagpakita na po ng totoong ugali. kuya naman, IT girl nga, tas gugutomin mo. gabbi,cute mo ????#PBBTheBigCollab



pic.twitter.com/8hLmcT5KH9 — em ???????? (@fidelitism) March 22, 2025

