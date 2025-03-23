Flying kiss for Atong: Hot mommas Sunshine Cruz, Ina Raymundo sizzle Bench runwayÂ 

Flying kiss for Atong: Hot mommas Sunshine Cruz, Ina Raymundo sizzle Bench runway

Ina Raymundo (left) and Sunshine Cruz (right) were among the showbiz stars who graced the runway of the Bench Body of Work fashion show at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on March 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Sunshine Cruz was the lady in red who strutted the runway and blew a kiss to her man seated on the frontrow, Atong Ang, while Ina Raymundo looked young in white as the two ladies were part of the star-studded Bench fashion show last Friday.

The Mall of Asia Arena was filled with spectators eager to see some of the hottest showbiz stars strut in their intimate apparels, casual clothing and swimsuits for the return of the lifestyle brand’s popular fashion show after almost seven years.

Among the long list of celebrities are Sunshine Cruz, who looked smoldering hot in a red two-piece lingerie paired with a sheer stocking.

As she strutted the runway, she was seen blowing a kiss to her boyfriend, businessman Atong Ang, who was seated on the frontrow, as seen in the Instagram video by socialite-host Tim Yap.

Ina Raymundo, meanwhile, wore a one-piece corseted front lingerie. On Instagram, Ina said the inspiration for her look was supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Another hot momma who strutted the stage was Brazilian model Priscilla Meirelles, who has made the Philippines her home after marrying actor John Estrada. The Brazilian model showed off her toned body in a tropical two-piece swimsuit with side tussles. She has been making waves in the past months for achieving her toned body for all of MoA Arena to see.

