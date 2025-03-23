Michelle Dee, Rhian Ramos reveal secret of long-lasting friendship

MANILA, Philippines — Real-life best friends Michelle Dee and Rhian Ramos revealed the secret to their long-lasting friendship.

“We’re on the same page. We like the same things. We have the same taste," Michelle said during the launch of Luxxe White under Frontrow International, owned by RS Francisco and Sam Verzosa. The latter is in a relationship with Rhian.

“I just knew I wanted to live with her after traveling with her, and it wasn’t until I lived with her that I realized she was my best friend in life,” she added.

Michelle and Rhian are living in the same house for some time now.

“We’re both really busy kaya even if we live together bihira na lang po kami nagkikita. Makikita niya ako when I come home from shooting. Doon na lang kami nagkikita,” Rhian said.

“It’s good for your health to have female friends around you. It’s not only healthy for women, it’s healthy for everyone to have female friends or sisters,” she added.

The brand launch was done in creative ways: billboards across the Metro declaring of the death of Luxxe White; an intricate funeral held at the company’s headquarters; and a frenzy that filled the headquarters with thousands of product distributors falling in line to purchase the “last remaining stocks” of the product.

The brand was built and nurtured by Versoza and Francisco for almost two decades.



Behind its calculated marketing strategy was the plan to defy expectations, to break the mold of traditional marketing campaigns, and to create an unforgettable product relaunch in the country.

Luxxe White did not actually die as it evolved into Luxxe White Ultima – a bigger, better, and stronger line of products that redefines health, beauty, and wellness.



“We knew exactly what we were doing,” Sam said. “People love drama and controversy and we gave them a spectacle they couldn’t ignore. But instead of failure, they witnessed the rebirth of a legendary and revolutionary product.”



“We just didn’t launch a product. We created a moment in marketing history. Real visionaries never follow the rules – they rewrite them,” RS added.

