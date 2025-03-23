^

Entertainment

Michelle Dee, Rhian Ramos reveal secret of long-lasting friendship

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2025 | 9:35am
Michelle Dee, Rhian Ramos reveal secret of long-lasting friendship
Rhian Ramos and Michelle Marquez Dee
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Real-life best friends Michelle Dee and Rhian Ramos revealed the secret to their long-lasting friendship. 

“We’re on the same page. We like the same things. We have the same taste," Michelle said during the launch of Luxxe White under Frontrow International, owned by RS Francisco and Sam Verzosa. The latter is in a relationship with Rhian. 

“I just knew I wanted to live with her after traveling with her, and it wasn’t until I lived with her that I realized she was my best friend in life,” she added.

Michelle and Rhian are living in the same house for some time now. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhian Ramos (@whianwamos)

“We’re both really busy kaya even if we live together bihira na lang po kami nagkikita. Makikita niya ako when I come home from shooting. Doon na lang kami nagkikita,” Rhian said. 

“It’s good for your health to have female friends around you. It’s not only healthy for women, it’s healthy for everyone to have female friends or sisters,” she added. 

The brand launch was done in creative ways: billboards across the Metro declaring of the death of Luxxe White; an intricate funeral held at the company’s headquarters; and a frenzy that filled the headquarters with thousands of product distributors falling in line to purchase the “last remaining stocks” of the product.

The brand was built and nurtured by Versoza and Francisco for almost two decades.

Behind its calculated marketing strategy was the plan to defy expectations, to break the mold of traditional marketing campaigns, and to create an unforgettable product relaunch in the country.

Luxxe White did not actually die as it evolved into Luxxe White Ultima – a bigger, better, and stronger line of products  that redefines health, beauty, and wellness.
 
“We knew exactly what we were doing,” Sam said. “People love drama and controversy and we gave them a spectacle they couldn’t ignore. But instead of failure, they witnessed the rebirth of a legendary and revolutionary product.”
 
“We just didn’t launch a product. We created a moment in marketing history. Real visionaries never follow the rules – they rewrite them,” RS added.

RELATEDSam Verzosa reacts to girlfriend Rhian Ramos’ rumored romance with Michelle Dee

MICHELLE DEE

RHIAN RAMOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Enrique Gil, Maja Salvador ink major deals with MQuest Ventures and MVP Group

Enrique Gil, Maja Salvador ink major deals with MQuest Ventures and MVP Group

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
Following their back-to-back contract signing events, Enrique Gil and Maja Salvador have secured major deals with MQuest Ventures...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kung pwede lang i-rewind': Marian Rivera admits jealousy, making up with past feuds

'Kung pwede lang i-rewind': Marian Rivera admits jealousy, making up with past feuds

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Actress Marian Rivera admitted to feeling jealousy in the past but shared that all is well now. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Talakan ko lang namamlastik&rsquo;: Herlene Budol comes to the rescue of Ashley Ortega

‘Talakan ko lang namamlastik’: Herlene Budol comes to the rescue of Ashley Ortega

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Herlene Budol is updated with the newest season of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) as she asked to be let inside the...
Entertainment
fbtw
IC Mendoza is proving that there&rsquo;s life beyond showbiz

IC Mendoza is proving that there’s life beyond showbiz

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
IC Mendoza has always been a dynamic presence in the entertainment industry, known for his wit, charm and unapologetic p...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Reds&rsquo; reinvention of the Lilith myth

The Reds’ reinvention of the Lilith myth

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 2 days ago
A parricide, escape into the woods, where an evil cult awaits to feast on human flesh as sacrifice and ritual. Mikhail Red...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maymay Entrata wears Ehrran Montoya as Pinay Snow White
Exclusive

Maymay Entrata wears Ehrran Montoya as Pinay Snow White

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 17 hours ago
For her character as the Pinay Snow White, she was clad in an Ehrran Montoya couture creation.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mariah Carey wins 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' copyright lawsuit

Mariah Carey wins 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' copyright lawsuit

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
A federal judge dismissed a copyright lawsuit claiming that singer Mariah Carey stole elements from a songwriter's track...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera open to 3rd child with Dingdong Dantes

Marian Rivera open to 3rd child with Dingdong Dantes

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Marian Rivera is not closing the door on having another child with husband and fellow actor Dingdong Dantes.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun's agency files complaints vs HoverLab operator, Kim Sae Ron's family

Kim Soo Hyun's agency files complaints vs HoverLab operator, Kim Sae Ron's family

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
The agency of embattled Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun filed criminal complaints against the operator of the HoverLab YouTube channel...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with