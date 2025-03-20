^

Call for auditions: Shrek, Fiona, etc. for 'Shrek The Musical' in the Philippines

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 7:52pm
New World Resorts / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The world’s favorite ogre and his crew are stomping their way to the country!

Just in time for the holidays, Newport World Resorts’ production outfit, Full House Theater Company, presents "Shrek The Musical" from October to December in Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The next Philippine production of "Shrek The Musical" is under the direction of Michael Williams, musical staging and choreography by Dexter Santos, and music direction by Rony Fortich.

"Shrek The Musical" is based on the story and characters from William Steig's book "Shrek!," as well as the DreamWorks Animation film of the same name. 

Featuring music by Jeanine Tesori with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, the musical was originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions in 2008. It received eight 2009 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and won for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

With "Shrek The Musical" set to open this year, the hunt is on for talented performers to bring these beloved fairytale characters to life. Open call auditions for all adult roles will be held on Saturday, March 29, at Meeting Room 1, 3rd floor, Hilton Manila. Registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with auditions from 1 to 5 p.m.

The production is casting for Shrek, the grumpy but lovable ogre; Princess Fiona, the beautiful Princess from Far Far Away who transforms into an ogre when the sun sets; Donkey, the fast-talking, ever-loyal sidekick; and Lord Farquaad, the comically short, ruthless ruler of Duloc. Other roles include the fiery Dragon, the sassy Gingy, the animated puppet Pinocchio, and the fearsome Wolf. The ensemble will play various fairytale creatures, guards, knights, and more. Strong vocal ability is required for all roles, with select roles requiring dance skills.

Those interested should prepare 32 bars of a song from their favorite musical and bring a minus-one track for playback. Applicants must also submit their latest curriculum vitae, a 3R-sized headshot and a full-body shot, and fill out a registration form.

Rehearsals will begin on August 18, from 2 to 9 p.m., extending to 11 p.m. during Tech Week, with performances scheduled from October to December.

