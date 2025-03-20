Julie Anne San Jose thriller â€˜Slayâ€™Â to have different ending for free TV run

Julie Anne San Jose thriller ‘Slay’ to have different ending for free TV run

The cast of GMA-VIU drama 'Slay' at the show's press conference for its free TV run held on March 19, 2025 in Luxent Hotel, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The GMA-VIU drama collaboration “Slay” is premiereing next week on free TV, with a promise of a longer run.

GMA executive Annette Gozon-Valdes confirmed its longer run on the free TV channel at last Wednesday’s press conference for the show held in Quezon City.

“It has a longer run on GMA versus its run on VIU. You'll see a lot of more scenes in the series and we will have a different ending,” Gozon-Valdes said.

"Slay" had its premiere on streaming platform VIU last March 3. It is a whodunit thriller about the gruesome death of fitness instructor-influencer Coach Zach (Derrick Monasterio), who died engulfed in flames while filming a workout video.

Investigators zero in on four women as suspects, played by Julie Ann San Jose, Mikee Quintos, Ysabel Ortega, and Gabbi Garcia.

“We chose to have a younger cast to have a modern day on a mystery series… and they never worked together before. So, this is the first time that they'll be working together,” Gozon-Valdes said.

“Slay” premieres on free TV on GMA on March 24. It airs weekdays at 9:25 p.m.

