Gold Dagal's mom calls out 'cowards,' 'unthinkers' for comedian's death

MANILA, Philippines — Jocelyn Cruz, mother of the late standup comedian Gold Dagal, called out the individuals she claimed were responsible for her son's death, labeling them as cowardly "unthinkers."

Non-profit organization Project Jade confirmed Dagal passed away over the weekend, following a shooting incident in Pampanga.

In a Facebook post, Cruz shared photos of her son's wake as well as a link to Philstar.com's video reporting on Dagal's death.

Cruz said her son died nine hours after getting shot in the face, having to be revived over 10 times by doctors when the comedian went into cardiac arrest.

"My son is gone. A hired killer ended his life and made sure he does not survive," Cruz continued. "Why this happened? I know those he offended with his jokes during one of his stints in his stand-up comedy shows, had planned to end his life like how they constantly threatened."

It can be recalled that religious organization Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) is allegedly among the subjects of a number of Dagal's jokes in the past on top of social commentaries to remind people of human rights and abuse of authority.

The comedian reportedly had been receiving several death threats because of his alleged digs about the INC.

"They are a bunch of cowards who cannot defend themselves and their faith which was put in question thru his dark humor," Cruz said, pointing out her son's humor involved making light of subjects considered serious, taboo, or distressing.

She claimed her son earned the ire of "unthinkers" during a private performance, which for her was supposed to be "for matured and smart audiences who paid to be entertained."

Cruz shared that Dagal wanted a platform allowing people to explore uncomfortable topics in a safe environment, and that he conceptualized Roast Battle, which would eventually teach "pikon" Filipinos to "thicken their hide."

"I have always reminded him that engaging in such dark humor can alienate or offend others. But some people who claim to be closest to God planned and perpertrated this crime. They killed my son, whom I raised to be good and smart and who is always handsome," Cruz said.

Cruz ended by praising her son's short yet meaningful life as Dagal lived selflessly, caring for her and his sisters as the respectful and considerate person he was.

"He was always honest and funny — my parents’ first grandchild, everyone’s kuya, my favorite human being," Cruz finished. "I will miss you, my anak. Rest in peace now with Papa. I will see you again my baby boy."

INC's alleged involvement, however, is still a speculation. There are no official police reports yet on who really gunned down Dagal. — With reports from Jan Milo Severo

