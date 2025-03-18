^

Entertainment

Gold Dagal's mom calls out 'cowards,' 'unthinkers' for comedian's death

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 4:47pm
Gold Dagal's mom calls out 'cowards,' 'unthinkers' for comedian's death
Gold Dagal
Project Jade via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Jocelyn Cruz, mother of the late standup comedian Gold Dagal, called out the individuals she claimed were responsible for her son's death, labeling them as cowardly "unthinkers."

Non-profit organization Project Jade confirmed Dagal passed away over the weekend, following a shooting incident in Pampanga.

In a Facebook post, Cruz shared photos of her son's wake as well as a link to Philstar.com's video reporting on Dagal's death.

Cruz said her son died nine hours after getting shot in the face, having to be revived over 10 times by doctors when the comedian went into cardiac arrest.

"My son is gone. A hired killer ended his life and made sure he does not survive," Cruz continued. "Why this happened? I know those he offended with his jokes during one of his stints in his stand-up comedy shows, had planned to end his life like how they constantly threatened."

It can be recalled that religious organization Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) is allegedly among the subjects of a number of Dagal's jokes in the past on top of social commentaries to remind people of human rights and abuse of authority. 

The comedian reportedly had been receiving several death threats because of his alleged digs about the INC.

"They are a bunch of cowards who cannot defend themselves and their faith which was put in question thru his dark humor," Cruz said, pointing out her son's humor involved making light of subjects considered serious, taboo, or distressing.

She claimed her son earned the ire of "unthinkers" during a private performance, which for her was supposed to be "for matured and smart audiences who paid to be entertained."

Cruz shared that Dagal wanted a platform allowing people to explore uncomfortable topics in a safe environment, and that he conceptualized Roast Battle, which would eventually teach "pikon" Filipinos to "thicken their hide."

"I have always reminded him that engaging in such dark humor can alienate or offend others. But some people who claim to be closest to God planned and perpertrated this crime. They killed my son, whom I raised to be good and smart and who is always handsome," Cruz said.

Cruz ended by praising her son's short yet meaningful life as Dagal lived selflessly, caring for her and his sisters as the respectful and considerate person he was.

"He was always honest and funny — my parents’ first grandchild, everyone’s kuya, my favorite human being," Cruz finished. "I will miss you, my anak. Rest in peace now with Papa. I will see you again my baby boy."

INC's alleged involvement, however, is still a speculation. There are no official police reports yet on who really gunned down Dagal. — With reports from Jan Milo Severo

RELATED: Standup comedian Gold Dagal shot dead in Pampanga

STANDUP

STANDUP COMEDY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Standup comedian Gold Dagal shot dead in Pampanga
play

Standup comedian Gold Dagal shot dead in Pampanga

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Gold was known for his jokes about the Iglesia ni Cristo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tuloy ang laban': Kris Aquino vows to fight despite broken heart

'Tuloy ang laban': Kris Aquino vows to fight despite broken heart

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino vowed to fight despite of a broken heart. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Globe 2024 Diana Moreno is proud to be &lsquo;sobrang Latina&rsquo;

Miss Globe 2024 Diana Moreno is proud to be ‘sobrang Latina’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
What makes a Latina beautiful?
Entertainment
fbtw
From Westeros to Philippines: Iain Glen joins &lsquo;Quezon&rsquo; cast

From Westeros to Philippines: Iain Glen joins ‘Quezon’ cast

By Patricia Dela Roca | 17 hours ago
Scottish actor Iain Glen, best known for his role as Jorah Mormont in the megahit HBO show “Game of Thrones,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Delia D&rsquo;: Hybrid musical features original music of Jonathan Manalo

‘Delia D’: Hybrid musical features original music of Jonathan Manalo

By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
“Delia D,” the 11th major theatrical production from Newport World Resorts production outfit, Full House Theater...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;A Night of 100 Stars&rsquo; lives up to its name

‘A Night of 100 Stars’ lives up to its name

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Held on March 9, the event billed as “A Night of 100 Stars” certainly lived up to its name.
Entertainment
fbtw
Medical scientist hopes to make impact in MUPH 2025

Medical scientist hopes to make impact in MUPH 2025

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
This year’s Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) is touted to be an intense and fierce competition as pageant veterans and...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;He did not love me&rsquo;: Kris Aquino opens up on failed romance with doctor

‘He did not love me’: Kris Aquino opens up on failed romance with doctor

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
In an Instagram post Sunday, Kris shared a few details about her last heartbreak along with her health update. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Rare movie posters of 'King Kong,' '2001 Space Odyssey' to be auctioned in US

Rare movie posters of 'King Kong,' '2001 Space Odyssey' to be auctioned in US

2 days ago
The posters and cards, which would have been displayed in cinema foyers, span around 125 years of film history. Many...
Entertainment
fbtw
Veteran star Delia Razon dies at 94

Veteran star Delia Razon dies at 94

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Actress Carla Abellana mourns the passing of her grandmother, screen icon Delia Razon. The LVN star died on Saturday, March...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with