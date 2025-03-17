^

Standup comedian Gold Dagal shot dead in Pampanga

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 1:29pm
Gold Dagal
Project Jade via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Standup comedian Gold Dagal was shot dead in Pampanga last Saturday. 

Gold was known for his jokes about the Iglesia ni Cristo. 

Non-profit organization Project Jade confirmed Gold's passing on its Facebook page. 

"Rest in power, Gold," it wrote.

"To many, Gold was a comic with crude humor. But to us, he's one of the few people who stood up against human rights violations and indoctrination. Hustisya para sa'yo, Gold. Salamat sa suporta mo sa Project Jade. Pahinga ka na," it added. 

Gold reportedly had been receiving a lot of death threats since he joked about Iglesia ni Cristo. He also made social commentaries to remind people of human rights and abuse of authority. 

Philstar.com has reached out to Pampanga Police but has not received a reply as of press time. 

