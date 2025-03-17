'Tuloy ang laban': Kris Aquino vows to fight despite broken heart

James or Bimby Aquino Yap Jr. (right) carries Kris Aquino, who has been suffering from multiple autoimmune diseases.

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino vowed to fight despite of a broken heart.

In her Instagram account, Kris posted a photo of Bimby carrying her and helping her to the bathroom.

"During this time of uncertainty, I am ready to share MY PAINFUL TRUTH. Time has passed: DR. M did not love me. He chose to leave when my autoimmune conditions were multiplying. In my defense the MD received the correct professional fees- even when we were a couple. Alvin is calculating if he is still owed more," she began her lengthy post.

"I edited because there are 2 children whom I LOVE; they will remain in my heart. BIMB is my source of strength, while M and M made me smile, laugh, and value life’s simple pleasures.

"I know because of this post I won’t see the 2 of you grow up- please remember mama kris fulfilled her promises: Alvin brought your new iPads last night. (thank you @powermaccenter for efficient delivery)… i did bring you to school. We shared cotton candy, strawberry milk, and milk chocolate."

Kris said that even though she and the doctor broke up, she did not regret loving the doctor.

"'INIWAN KITA, masikip ang paligid'- my prayer now is that we leave others out of our failure. I did cling & asked for too much because YOU RESTORED MY HOPE, WHEN IN YOUR ARMS I DID FEEL SAFE. i don’t regret loving you completely. Sanay akong mabigo," she said.

Kris emphasized that despite her recent failed relationship, she still wants to inspire other people by continuing her fight against her diseases.

"I decided to post my current reality because i want to INSPIRE. When you are unconditionally loved, when like me you are blessed with a son who will do all to lessen his mama’s physical & emotional suffering - BAWAL SUMUKO. TINITIIS ko yung matinding sakit na parte na ng bawat araw ko dahil ang pagmamahal ng anak ay walang katumbas," she said.

"Life is difficult for all of us- but faith in God and REAL love proven by ACTION give ALL the needed willpower to persevere. Thank you God, thank you TO ALL for your continued prayers for my healing, and to MY 'northern star' - Bimb for being much more than your mama deserves. I love you ATE. Thank you ate @celdasan for taking care of kuya now. #tuloyanglaban," she added.

