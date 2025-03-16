Ivana Alawi exits â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ houseÂ 

Ivana Alawi exits ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ house

Content creator Ivana Alawi with younger sister Mona on the Saturday, March 15, 2025, episode of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,' where she is seen exiting the house after a week of being a special houseguest.

MANILA, Philippines — Just like her fellow houseguest Mavy Legaspi, Ivana Alawi has rejoined the outside world after a week inside “Pinoy Big Brother.”

The March 15 episode saw a recap of the very first week of the historic “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” where a mix of GMA-7 and ABS-CBN stars are cast as housemates for the show’s 20th anniversary.

It showed how they conquered their first weekly task, where they were asked to hold oversized batteries to light a free-standing star inside the house. Housemates initially did the task as duos, just like regular batteries, but toward the end, with many duos failing it, only two pairs remained.

The pairing of Ivana and Ashley Ortega a.k.a IvAsh and of Dustin Yu and Klarisse de Guzman a.k.a DuKla prevailed and won their weekly task, which determines the housemates' weekly food supply.

The battery task is also two-fold as it is part of the three secret tasks, in the form of “gifts,” that Ivana was given as a special houseguest.

As part of the remaining pairs, Ivana successfully completed the task of holding onto the battery for 60 minutes. This means that, in addition to their weekly food supply, the housemates will also be able to give P60,000 worth of financial assistance to a chosen charity.

Ivana completed the first two tasks, which were a birthday with pool party for Josh Ford and giving advice to her chosen housemate, Charlie Flemming.

“Hindi ako ready. Sabi ko hindi ako iiyak e,” a flustered Ivana greeted hosts Bianca Gonzalez and Gabbi Garcia.

Mavy, her fellow housemate, warmly welcomed her back to the outside world.

Her younger sister, the formerly active child actress Mona, was also present to fetch her.

Once she composed herself, Ivana shared the valuable lesson she learned during her brief stay inside the famous reality TV house.

“To be a strong family at magmahalan,” the content creator said.

The Saturday episode left viewers with questions and anticipation as Gabbi teased about new people going inside the house.

This could also answer the question about Ashley’s new partner, who was left single after her duo, Ivana, left the house.

This season, “PBB” will be naming two winners composed of a GMA-7 and an ABS-CBN star.

