Annette Gozon-Valdes opens up on married life with Shintaro Valdes

GMA executive and lawyer Annette Gozon-Valdes has been married to her husband, former matinee idol Shintaro Valdes, for eight years now.

It all started on Facebook and a shared love for Lakers and theology.

That’s how Annette Gozon-Valdes, one of the most influential women in media and entertainment, found her second shot at love and marriage with former matinee idol Shintaro Valdes.

In a recent interview with this paper for the media collab podcast, “Meet The Press,” on Spotify, GMA Network’s senior vice president for programming, talent management, worldwide and support group, as well as president of GMA Films, recalled the unexpected and amusing series of events that led her to her now-husband of eight years. Below are excerpts from the interview.

On how their love story started:

“Because we were Facebook friends. Usually, ‘pag mga artista or from showbiz, I would accept their friend request. So, we’ve been Facebook friends for a long time but ‘di ko naman pinapansin.

“I just thought, we might cast him one day. Then once, he said, he saw me at a restaurant. He messaged me, ‘I saw you.’ Sabi ko, ‘Ay sorry, hindi kita nakita. Malabo mata ko, matanda na.’ Tapos biglang sabi ba naman, ‘What? You look awesome!’ Ganon. Eh ayoko ng ganon! Parang ang landi nito!

“To be honest, hindi naman maganda ang reputation niya dati — he was a ‘playboy’ in his younger years. So ayaw ko talaga. I would avoid him. I didn’t answer his messages. Pero laging nagme-message. Message nang message. But still, I didn’t answer him.

“Then one day, he messaged me, ‘Oh, so you’re a Lakers fan?’ Because I posted something. I’m a fan of the Lakers eh. I couldn’t help but answer: ‘Yes, I love the Lakers.’ Ang tanong niya sa’kin, ‘What else do you love?’

“Gusto ko siyang i-shut down, so I said, I love theology. Because it’s true, I love theology. Akala ko, ‘pag sinabi ko yan, okay na, parang ayoko na dito, ‘di ba? But then he replied, ‘I also love theology.’ So in my mind, ‘Ang kapal nito at nagamit pa si Lord para manglandi!’ What I did next was to test him about faith, about theology. Ang bilis niya sumagot. Tama lahat.

“So parang... napapahiya na ako nang napapahiya. Unti-unti kong na-realize na, ‘Wow, I judged him too fast. He was telling the truth. Ang galing pala niya!’ Later on, I found out, for seven years, he was studying the Bible because he was converted in 2004.

“Napahiya ako. Sabi ko kay God, nag-judge ako. Mali, ‘di ba? Sabi niya, ‘Don’t judge.’ So after that, I would respond to his messages until we became close. That’s our story.”

Photos from Annette Gozon-Valdes’ Instagram Annette and Shintaro are seen with the former’s father, GMA chairman Felipe Gozon, during her birthday celebration.

On why and how she knew that Shintaro was “The One”:

“Maybe because the friendship started… based on faith, based on theology. We would talk about faith, and nakita ko na totoo yung faith niya. Gusto ko kasi ng ganun, yung pareho kami.

“Of course, when you enter into a relationship, it’s easier if you are God-centered. Although I’m not saying there are no challenges, but yun nga, when you enter into something, even into a marriage, it trains you to be more like Jesus. Nandiyan na yung sacrifice, nandiyan na yung patience.

“When you see that working, baka kasi yun talaga yung balak ni God — to make you more like Jesus in everything that you do.

“I know people, you know, after a failed relationship or failed marriage, they don’t want to get married anymore… parang relationship nalang. Pero ako, ‘di ba, Christian? ‘Hindi, ‘pag nag-relationship ako, kailangan pakasal.’

“(There are comments like) ano ba naman yan, mahilig magpakasal? Pero kasi, ‘di ba, yun dapat? When you enter into a relationship, it’s with the view that it’s a lifelong commitment. It’s a sacrament. It’s a covenant.”

On keeping the romance alive:

“Keep God at the center of your relationship. And it’s really an effort, ha? Because romance fades. Nawawala ang romance because romance is not true love.

“Real love is a commitment. It’s going through sacrifices for each other. That’s how you prove that the love is true. Hindi yung andito ako because I feel good, kinikilig ako, ang dami niyang ginagawa for me. That’s not real love kasi selfish love yun.

“Real love is when you see that you’ve gone through so much, pero andito pa rin tayo. Yung nakita mo na someone is with you through thick and thin — ‘dun mo makikita yung totoong love.”

On how her husband won over her father, GMA chairman Felipe Gozon:

“Naku, galit (at first) because my dad is very conservative. I came from a first marriage. When I separated and then (got) annulled, I was in my 40s. Dun ako nakatira sa parents ko. Bawal akong hindi matulog dun, kailangan may curfew ako, which was 12 midnight at my 40s.

“So, ayaw nila nung umpisa. They were scared for me kasi nga artista before, alam mo naman yung mga reputation and he had wives before, siempre takot sila for me.

“Pero siguro nung nakita nila, wow, tumatagal. Totoo naman pala. Mabait naman pala sakin and loyal… Finally, willing na sila makilala. Ngayon, favorite na siya! Minsan nga kahit wala ako or I’m abroad, pupunta siya sa bahay, kakain sila ng dad ko (things like that)…”

Annette with her daughter Anja and Shintaro.

On what she learned from the marriage of her parents:

“My parents are very family-oriented. My dad, he’s a typical male, strong boss and traditional father. He’s a very strong person. Yung mom ko naman, she’s a very typical female. Actually, Biblical kasi, ‘di ba in the Bible — at alam ko na maraming magdi-disagree sa’kin — but it says that the wife should submit.

“I’ve seen that in my parents’ marriage, and I’ve seen that it’s a formula that works. You can’t go wrong with that. When I applied it, hirap ako kasi achiever ako, lawyer, ‘di ba, parang ganon, pero natuto na kong mag-submit. When I did, parang magic siya. Sabi ko nga, may something talaga ‘no? May blessing when you follow what the Bible says. It’s beyond our control — si God na yung nag-wo-work.

“So, I really believe in the formula of the Bible for a married couple. Put Jesus in the center. The husband should love the wife as God loves the Church, and the woman should submit. But this is what I learned — it’s an independent responsibility.

“It’s your responsibility to God to follow kung ano yung sinasabi. Mag-submit ka, then Siya na yung bahala. He will work it out, He will do his wonders and magic.”

On advice for women above 40 and looking for their lifetime partner:

“If you’re single and looking for someone, pray to God to give you the right person. Pero kung hindi ibigay, okay lang. Kasi hindi naman marriage ang magpapasaya sa’yo. It’s not a fairy tale. It’s not, ‘Wow, I got married, wala nang problema.’

“It’s not like that. Marriage will teach you, will make you go through trials to make you a better person… And even in your singleness, it’s a trial to make you a better person.

“It’s not a spouse that will make you happy. It’s not a marriage that will make you happy. It’s not a marriage that will complete you. So even if you want to marry, pero hindi, if it’s not for you, still be thankful because it’s not a bed of roses, ha?... It’s a different path. But it’s not less than being married. It’s on the same footing.”