Andres Muhlach is carving his own path as showbizâ€™S NEW â€˜ITâ€™ boy

Andres Muhlach is carving his own path as showbiz’S NEW ‘IT’ boy

Now that he’s slowly entering the entertainment scene, Andres Muhlach is doing it on his own terms. Since catapulting to super success after his show, the Wattpad adaptation ‘Ang Mutya ng Section E,’ premiered in January, he has been working so hard to improve in each episode that fans are taking notice.

Sobrang Latino! The standard! Pambansang crushie! These are just some of the titles that Andres Muhlach’s battalion of fans has bestowed upon him.

Since formally entering showbiz summer of last year when we even covered his first day on the job for the TV5 sitcom “Da Pers Family,” the public already knew that he and his twin Atasha would go a long way.

With famous parents like Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez, many expected Andres to follow directly in their footsteps. But instead of diving headfirst into showbiz as a child or teen, Andres has taken a slower, more deliberate route — and that’s exactly how he’s carving his own path.

Unlike other celebrity kids who grew up constantly in the public eye, Andres spent much of his childhood and teenage years away from the spotlight. His parents made sure he and Atasha lived as normal a life as possible, focusing on school and family. Thumbs up to their parents for bringing them up as such for they are now reaping the benefits of it as they traverse the limelight.

During interviews and even in casual appearances, Andres comes off as naturally charming, without the forced showbiz persona. He speaks calmly, doesn’t overshare and keeps a good balance between public life and privacy.

Andres also is not pressured to overshare on his socials and he remains mysterious despite his newfound attention.

We had a chat with the actor just this week at a cable convention in Manila where he was a representative of MediaQuest. There, he shared with us how serious he was and grateful for all the good feedback that he has been getting.

“Grabe kasi sa show na ito binigay ko lahat! From studying the script to reading the book, I really put in the time and play (my character) Keifer (Watson) in the best light. Kaya nakakatuwa that people say if my performance is good. I truly appreciate it.”

With how Andres explains his hard work, he comes off as naturally charming, without the forced showbiz persona.

The press has even taken notice of how he would memorize the names of the people who would interview him. This shows because with all the behind-the-scenes fan edits posted online, fans appreciate his authenticity — a refreshing contrast in an industry often full of hype.

We asked Andres what he has been busy with during his downtime ever since “Ang Mutya ng Section E” premiered. He said that he chooses to remain doing what he has been accustomed to. It is his way of grounding himself to the reality of life. “Same things. Nothing has changed really, back to my regular life of working out, spending time with my family, playing some golf and some basketball,” he said.

One of the biggest things that Andres takes pride in is how even the young fans are now praising his dad Aga and his past works, hoping that one day Andres would have the same opportunities and get those dream roles.

“Being in the same line of work as my dad and seeing the fan edits as well, it really touches my heart because this, for me, is one of my biggest dreams — to be someone like my dad. So when they see those edits, I get touched, I even get inspired.”

Catch Andres in “Ang Mutya ng Section E” on Viva One app. “Da Pers Family” will have fresh episodes starting March 30 at 7:15 p.m. on TV5.