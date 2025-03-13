^

Entertainment

Star Magic launches new talents, including Janine Gutierrez's brother Diego

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 10:32am
Star Magic launches new talents, including Janine Gutierrez's brother Diego
Esang, James Philippe, Jarlo Base and Diego Gutierrez
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic introduced a new roster of emerging artists, including Esang, James Philippe, Jarlo Base and Diego Gutierrez, in a contract signing and concert held early this week in Noctos Music Bar, Quezon City.

The event marks a new chapter in their careers as they officially join the country's premier talent management agency. Attended by family, friends, and ABS-CBN executives, the four singer-songwriters expressed their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to hone their craft and showcase their talents on a bigger stage. 

The event titled "Magical Vibes: Star Magic Music Room Contract Signing" was graced by the presence of ABS-CBN TV Production and Star Magic Head Laurenti Dyogi, ABS-CBN Music Head Roxy Liquigan, Head of Digital Services and Business Development Ms. Elaine Uy-Casipit, Head of Star Magic Special Events and Digital and Senior Talent Manager, Love Almazan-Capulong, ABS-CBN Business Unit Head Sir Raymond Dizon, and Creative Director of ABS-CBN Music Jonathan Manalo, who all expressed their confidence in the new batch of Star Magic artists.

Best known for her vocal prowess and stage presence, Esang joined “The Voice Kids Philippines” Season 2 where she was mentored by the Tony Award award recipient Lea Salonga. During the launch event, it was Salonga who introduced her, recognizing her as a promising talent. 

“I am beyond grateful to be standing here in front of you tonight, as a newly launched Star Magic artist…I want to take this opportunity to thank Star Magic for believing in me and for giving me this opportunity to grow, to learn, and to share my passion with all of you as an artist,” Esang said. 

Meanwhile, James and Jarlo are both gearing up for upcoming musical projects and performances. 

“I am very speechless and thankful to God. Thank you so much po for this opportunity,” James said.

Jarlo was introduced by Colet of BINI, who enthusiastically recommended a song by Jarlo to their fans, sharing her appreciation for its sound and message. Her endorsement quickly sparked excitement among followers, further highlighting Jarlo's influence in the music scene.

“I’m feeling very excited, and honestly, I feel at home… Thank you so much, Star Magic and ABS-CBN,” Jarlo said.

Diego, following in his family's legacy, is eager to carve out his own path in the industry. He proudly said, “Thank you again Star Magic for this wonderful opportunity, I promise that I will make the most of it, (and) I’ll keep working hard and I’ll keep striving to be a better artist para pasok tayo sa Tatak Star Magic.”

RELATEDMuziklaban returns after 4-year hiatus

STAR MAGIC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Pearl Gala&rsquo; reaffirms Ballet Manila&rsquo;s place in the world of dance

‘Pearl Gala’ reaffirms Ballet Manila’s place in the world of dance

By Carlo Orosa | 4 days ago
Ballet Manila’s “Pearl Gala” was more than a performance. It was a tribute to three decades of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez says ex Yilmaz Bektas proposed to her again

Ruffa Gutierrez says ex Yilmaz Bektas proposed to her again

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez revealed that her ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas proposed to her again. 
Entertainment
fbtw
COMELEC chair says contestant's viral comment a &lsquo;wake-up call&rsquo; for stronger voter's education

COMELEC chair says contestant's viral comment a ‘wake-up call’ for stronger voter's education

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
Commission on Elections (COMELEC) chairman George Garcia has called the viral incident of a pageant contestant admitting unfamiliarity...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes now dating an ex-basketball player

Andrea Brillantes now dating an ex-basketball player

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamiya actress Andrea Brillantes admitted that she is now dating a non-showbiz guy. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Mondo Castro, Diego Mapa and Kitchie Nadal release &lsquo;very spiritual&rsquo; music collab

Mondo Castro, Diego Mapa and Kitchie Nadal release ‘very spiritual’ music collab

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
With its visually striking music video, poignant lyrics and delightfully sounding blend of Mondo Castro, Diego Mapa and Kitchie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fact check: Vice Ganda did not post about Duterte&rsquo;s arrest

Fact check: Vice Ganda did not post about Duterte’s arrest

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
While Vice has been an outspoken critic of the past two administrations, they have not released any opinion on Duterte’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Pinoy Big Brother' winner Maymay Entrata's message to new 'PBB' housemates
play

WATCH: 'Pinoy Big Brother' winner Maymay Entrata's message to new 'PBB' housemates

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Former “Pinoy Big Brother” Big Winner Maymay Entrata has a message for the new batch of housemates of the most...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN Ball returns in April, 2025 red carpet to stream live

ABS-CBN Ball returns in April, 2025 red carpet to stream live

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
The ABS-CBN Ball makes a comeback this 2025, two years since it was last staged.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hasik' director calls on fellow filmmakers to 'listen' to communities, subjects
play

'Hasik' director calls on fellow filmmakers to 'listen' to communities, subjects

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Mandy Qua, co-director and co-producer of the documentary "Hasik," laid down the importance of connecting with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jo Koy returning to Manila for new comedy show tour, ticket details out

Jo Koy returning to Manila for new comedy show tour, ticket details out

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is coming back to the Philippines after including the country in his upcoming "Just...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with