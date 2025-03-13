Star Magic launches new talents, including Janine Gutierrez's brother Diego

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic introduced a new roster of emerging artists, including Esang, James Philippe, Jarlo Base and Diego Gutierrez, in a contract signing and concert held early this week in Noctos Music Bar, Quezon City.

The event marks a new chapter in their careers as they officially join the country's premier talent management agency. Attended by family, friends, and ABS-CBN executives, the four singer-songwriters expressed their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to hone their craft and showcase their talents on a bigger stage.

The event titled "Magical Vibes: Star Magic Music Room Contract Signing" was graced by the presence of ABS-CBN TV Production and Star Magic Head Laurenti Dyogi, ABS-CBN Music Head Roxy Liquigan, Head of Digital Services and Business Development Ms. Elaine Uy-Casipit, Head of Star Magic Special Events and Digital and Senior Talent Manager, Love Almazan-Capulong, ABS-CBN Business Unit Head Sir Raymond Dizon, and Creative Director of ABS-CBN Music Jonathan Manalo, who all expressed their confidence in the new batch of Star Magic artists.

Best known for her vocal prowess and stage presence, Esang joined “The Voice Kids Philippines” Season 2 where she was mentored by the Tony Award award recipient Lea Salonga. During the launch event, it was Salonga who introduced her, recognizing her as a promising talent.

“I am beyond grateful to be standing here in front of you tonight, as a newly launched Star Magic artist…I want to take this opportunity to thank Star Magic for believing in me and for giving me this opportunity to grow, to learn, and to share my passion with all of you as an artist,” Esang said.

Meanwhile, James and Jarlo are both gearing up for upcoming musical projects and performances.

“I am very speechless and thankful to God. Thank you so much po for this opportunity,” James said.

Jarlo was introduced by Colet of BINI, who enthusiastically recommended a song by Jarlo to their fans, sharing her appreciation for its sound and message. Her endorsement quickly sparked excitement among followers, further highlighting Jarlo's influence in the music scene.

“I’m feeling very excited, and honestly, I feel at home… Thank you so much, Star Magic and ABS-CBN,” Jarlo said.

Diego, following in his family's legacy, is eager to carve out his own path in the industry. He proudly said, “Thank you again Star Magic for this wonderful opportunity, I promise that I will make the most of it, (and) I’ll keep working hard and I’ll keep striving to be a better artist para pasok tayo sa Tatak Star Magic.”

