Jo Koy returning to Manila for new comedy show tour, ticket details out

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 11:50am
Filipino-American comedian and Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is coming back to the Philippines after including the country in his upcoming "Just Being Koy" tour.

Jo Koy, born Joseph Glenn Herbert, will perform in the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on June 21.

"I never take for granted that I get to live out my dream on the stage every week and this new tour is something special that I can't wait to share with everyone," the comedian said in a statement.

His last show in the Philippines was back in 2022 for his "Funny Is Funny" world tour, though he has visited the country to vacation with his family.

From 2017 to 2022, Jo Koy released three stand-up specials on Netflix, which led to him signing a two-deal special with the streaming platform that began with last year's "Live from Brooklyn."

He also released his first variety special "In His Elements" back in 2020, also streaming on Netflix, where Jo Koy gave the spotlight to the local culture of Manila in a one-of-a-kind show featuring FIlipino-American comedians, disc jockeys, and dancers.

Outside of comedy, Jo Koy starred in 2022's "Easter Sunday," based on his life experiences and the 2023 remake of "Haunted Mansion." The Filipino-American comedian also voiced characters in "Monkey King," "Leo," and "The Tiger's Apprentice," and released his first autobiography "Mixed Autobiography: Chronicles of an All-American Combo."

Jo Koy also hosted the 2024 Golden Globes, becoming the first individual of Filipino descent to host the prestigious awards ceremony.

Tickets for Jo Koy's "Just Being Koy" Manila leg range from P1,500 to P7,500 and will be available for purchase via SM Tickets.

The Artist Pre-sale will start on March 10 at 10 a.m., while Mastercard cardholders will have their own pre-selling on March 12 at noon for 24 hours.

Live Nation Philippines members can get a hand on tickets during the Live Nation Presale on March 13 beginning 2 p.m.

The general sale of tickets and the preferred ticket for World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders are available on March 14.

