Meteor Garden returns to free TV following Barbie Hsu's death

MANILA, Philippines — The first Asianovela in the Philippines, “Meteor Garden,” featuring the iconic love-hate romance of Dao Ming Si and Shan Cai portrayed by Jerry Yan and the late Barbie Hsu, makes a comeback on iWantTFC, streaming 48 hours ahead of its TV broadcast starting last Saturday (March 8).

Filipino fans from the 2000s and today’s new generation of viewers can catch the TV premiere of the timeless love story of Dao Ming Si and Shan Cai, along with the other members of F4 — Hua Ze Lei (Vic Chou), Mei Zuo (Vanness Wu), and Xi Men (Ken Chu) this March 10 (Monday), 5:45 p.m., on Kapamilya Channel and A2Z.

First aired in 2003 on ABS-CBN, “Meteor Garden” remains one of the most iconic and beloved Asian dramas ever aired in the Philippines — capturing the hearts of Filipino audiences and sparking the country’s enduring love for Asianovelas.

Revisit seasons 1 and 2 of the iconic Taiwanese drama anytime, anywhere, and stream 48 hours early on iWantTFC starting March 8 (Saturday), or catch it on free TV beginning March 10 (Monday) from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel and A2Z.

Barbie recently passed away at the age of 48.

According to reports, Barbie died due to Pneumonia after contracting influenza during the Lunar New Year.

