Pops Fernandez, Lani Misalucha join 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' 'hurados'

MANILA, Philippines — "Concert Queen" Pops Fernandez and "Asia’s Nightingale" Lani Misalucha are joining the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” as new "hurados" (judges) for the All-Star Grand Resbak.

Pops and Lani bring new excitement to the well-loved showdown of returning contenders. Fellow hurado and "It's Showtime" host Karylle shared her delight in working with them.

"It came as a surprise. I'm just really excited to work with Pops and Lani again and to show them how fun it is to be here," Karylle said.

Meanwhile, Louie Ocampo and Jed Madela were thrilled about the mix of "resbakers" joining this season and how the well-loved segment continues giving chances to the contestants.

"I'm excited and very nervous because to be surrounded by these talented people, I have to be prepared. To be part of this group, ito 'yung tunay na 'TNT.' Tried and tested," Louie said.

"Sobrang saya ko na nabibigyan sila ng isa pang opportunity para ipakita kung gaano sila kagaling. Exciting ito kasi salang-sala sila itong grupo na ito," Jed added.

Ogie said the season is exciting because of the new format they will introduce. He added that "TNT" is the toughest singing competition in the country for him.

"Napakaganda ng format this season. Patibayan talaga ito. It is nice to see old faces and new faces. Alam niyo itong 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' ang pinakamahirap na singing contest. It stands the test of time. It's like a marathon," he said.

Starting yesterday, see who among the 48 "resbakers" Psalm Manalo, Dior Bronia, Lee'anna Layumas, Niña Holmes, Nowi Alpuerto, Yen Victoria, Phoebe Salvatierra Miano, Arvery Lagoring, Eunice Encarnada, Judylou Benitez, Mark Justo, Tenten Pesigan, Vensor Dumasig, Aboodi Yandog, Adrian Manibale, Ayegee Paredes, Jezza Quiogue, Marko Rudio, Shamae Mariano, Shirlyn Hida, Charizze Arnigo, Eich Abando, Rachel Gabreza, Shanne Gulle, Froilan Cedilla, Raymundo Alvarez, Marco Adobas, Makki Lucino, Nicole Yu, Isaac Zamudio, Raven Heyres, Jeremiah Tianco, Dylan Genicera, Shawn Agustin, Keith Perez, Aliyah Quijoy, Antonetthe Tismo, Jomar Pasaron, Kim Nemenzo, Chin Chin Abellanosa, John Ramirez, Aihna Imperial, Lady Ramento, Maty Cabagte, Mariel Reyes, RG Mia, and Venus Pelobello will have the first win for their respective houses.

