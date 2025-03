Andrea Brillantes now dating an ex-basketball player

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamiya actress Andrea Brillantes admitted that she is now dating a non-showbiz guy.

In her interview with ABS-CBN News, Andrea said that she is now single for two years, so she's back in the dating scene.

“Sinabi ko naman na open ako sa pag-de-date kasi two years na rin naman akong walang boyfriend. Naloloka ako kasi ang daming nagsasabi na bakit may boyfriend na raw ako agad, I’m just dating,” she said.

“I am dating someone right now,” she added.

Andrea is dating former San Beda University high school basketball player Sam Fernandez.

“He’s a private person. Non-showbiz siya," she said.

"Pero siya 'yung nagbigay sa 'yo ng bulaklak na madami?" MJ Felipe asked.

"Yes. He’s also not a basketball player. He used to play,” Andrea answered.

“I’ve known him for a while. We’ve been friends for many many years,” she added.

Prior to this, Andrea dated basketball player Ricci Rivero from 2022 to 2023.

