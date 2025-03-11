Election lawyer urges COMELEC to â€˜educateâ€™ â€˜Batang Quiapoâ€™ producers on election rules

^

Election lawyer urges COMELEC to ‘educate’ ‘Batang Quiapo’ producers on election rules

Patricia Dela Roca - The Philippine Star
March 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Election lawyer urges COMELEC to 'educate' 'Batang Quiapo' producers on election rules
The concern emerged after the March 5 episode of the hit action series, which depicted the 'Mayor of Manila' (played by Albert Martinez) reprimanding the 'Vice Mayor' (portrayed by Chanda Romero) for alleged 'premature campaigning.'

MANILA, Philippines — Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal has urged the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to “educate” the producers of the top-rating Kapamilya series “Batang Quiapo” on election laws over a recent episode that “misrepresented” political campaigning in the country.

The concern arose after the March 5 episode of the hit action series which depicted the “Mayor of Manila” (played by Albert Martinez) reprimanding the “Vice Mayor” (portrayed by Chanda Romero) for alleged “premature campaigning.”

In a statement emailed to The STAR, Macalintal pointed out that “there is no law prohibiting premature campaigning in the country,” as COMELEC chairman George Garcia had previously explained.

The lawyer said that no law prohibits early campaigning before the official campaign period begins and since candidates officially assume their status only at the start of the campaign period, COMELEC has no authority to regulate early advertisements.

Macalintal further noted that this misinformation could mislead the public, just as a recent viral incident on “It’s Showtime,” where a contestant admitted she was unfamiliar with the agency’s role, prompting the show’s hosts and netizens to express concern over the lack of public awareness about voting education and election laws.

He suggested that the same invitation should be extended to “Batang Quiapo” producers, actors and scriptwriters, especially now that the show’s storyline has shifted toward politics.

“For sure, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna would not like any of her officials to be depicted as one who is ignorant of election laws since most of the election-related scenes in that episode were actually shot at the premises of Manila City Hall,” he remarked about the scene.

“Thus, like that beauty contestant, the producer of ‘Batang Quiapo’ and (Albert) Martinez should also be invited by the COMELEC to its office to ‘educate’ them of election laws and rules, especially now that the new storyline of ‘Batang Quiapo’ has shifted to election as its main attraction,” suggested the lawyer.

With “Batang Quiapo’s” massive viewership, Macalintal also urged them to ensure accuracy in portraying election and politics related matters to prevent confusion among viewers, especially with the upcoming midterm elections.

Additionally, he also raised concerns over the show’s frequent depiction of high-powered firearms and gunfight scenes, stressing the need to adhere to COMELEC’s gun ban regulations during the election period.

He concluded his statement by reminding about the producers’ responsibility to present election laws correctly and ensure that their viewers receive accurate information on such matters.

“It is the responsibility of ‘Batang Quiapo’ producers to see to it that its viewers get the right and correct information about our election rules so as not to cause any confusion among the electorate on such an important and sensitive issue and other election-related matters,” wrote Macalintal.

