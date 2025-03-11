Jerome Ponce, Krissha Viaje take their teamup to TV5 with â€˜Para sa Isaâ€™t Isaâ€™

^

Jerome Ponce, Krissha Viaje take their teamup to TV5 with ‘Para sa Isa’t Isa’

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
March 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Following their successful teamup in the Viva Entertainment series, ‘Safe Skies Archer,’ onscreen partners Krissha Viaje and Jerome Ponce will again make the audience ‘kilig’ — this time via TV5’s ‘Para sa Isa’t Isa.’

The light-hearted romantic drama series is directed by Easy Ferrer and will be shown on TV5 soon.

Known as “KrisshRome” to fans, Krissha and Jerome are delighted to be headlining their first-ever TV series.

“I’m excited in a way because it’s light (series),” Jerome told The STAR during the story conference held at the TV5 Media Center. “Even sa pinanggalingan namin ni Krissha together, which is ‘Safe Skies Archer,’ it’s heavy. And right now, I’m excited because I’m going back to the vibe of my first series.”

Jerome was referring to ABS-CBN series “Be Careful with My Heart” starring Jodi Sta. Maria and Richard Yap. Jerome played Luke, one of the children of Richard’s character “Sir Chief.”

“I’ve worked with direk Easy in the past. Every character in the series (‘Para sa Isa’t Isa’) has a story and I’m also excited because all the characters are connected,” he went on.

Krissha, on the other hand, cited the interesting plot twist of “Para sa Isa’t Isa.”

“If I’m the audience, I will get hooked in the way the timeline of the story is weaved. There’s a plot twist. I’m interested because I’m fond of these kinds of plots. And I’m also excited because I’m part of it.”

According to direk Easy, the series is about Zion and Erin who are married for 10 years but whose relationship has reached a plateau.

“They have experienced pain. And it’s a place where there’s no reason to give up but there’s also no reason to continue,” explained direk Easy.

The entire cast and director, Easy Ferrer, of TV5’s upcoming series grace a story conference at the Kapatid network’s headquarters.

“The guy wished for himself to go back in time so that they can fix whatever went wrong. Only to find out that when he went back in time, the girl couldn’t remember him for some weird, glitchy reason.

“So, the journey of Zion is for him to win Erin back in more ways than one.”

The show is akin to “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,” “About Time,” and other feel-good K-dramas.

The audience can expect a “more mature kilig” experience with the show, added direk Easy. “It’s not pa-tweetums but more relatable kilig, not high-falutin. It’s more on the little things that make you kilig every day with your loved one.”

After having teamed up in several projects, Krissha and Jerome’s onscreen chemistry has deepened.

As Jerome said, “Our love team has grown stronger in everything that we’ve done together, (especially) in the way we work together.”

For Krissha, collaborating with Jerome has been “effortless.”

“We don’t need to ‘hard sell’ (the love team) because it’s effortless. We just do our thing and then the reception of the people, OK naman.

“So it works, hindi namin kailangang mag todo-todo.”

She was thankful for the fans’ positive reaction to their “natural chemistry.”

Jerome chimed in, “I guess we’re at the right age. We’re no longer pa-bebe. Hindi na kami yung pakipot kunti. The people know and we also know (how to do it).”

Alma Moreno, Paulo Angeles, Rose Van Ginkel, Ana Luna, Bobby Andrews, Carlene Aguilar, Xia Vigor, Charles Law, Bob Jbeili, Francis Magundayao and Celeste Cortesi are also partof “Para sa Isa’t Isa.”

