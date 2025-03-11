Ready for â€˜Minhoverseâ€™?

Ready for ‘Minhoverse’?

The Manila leg of South Korean superstar Lee Min-ho will take place on April 26 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — The stars have aligned for you, Filo MINOZ!

South Korean heartthrob Lee Min-ho is making his return to Manila to meet his Filipino fans in his much-awaited Asia fan meeting tour, “Minhoverse.”

Ticket prices are as follows: VIP – P11,000; Patron – P9,500; Lower Box A – P7,000; Lower Box B – P6,000; Upper Box – P4,800; and General Admission – P2,600.

Tickets will be available via SM Tickets, with an exclusive fan club presale come March 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and general on sale starting March 16 at 12 p.m.

Lee Min-ho, best known for his iconic roles in hit K-dramas including “Boys Over Flowers,” “City Hunter,” “The Heirs,” “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” “The King: Eternal Monarch” and “When the Stars Gossip,” last visited Manila in October 2023 to join the 65th anniversary celebration of a well-known mall chain.

Minhoverse is presented by MYM Entertainment, TONZ Entertainment and PULP Live World.