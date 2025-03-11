^

Entertainment

Ready for ‘Minhoverse’?

Patricia Dela Roca - The Philippine Star
March 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Ready for â€˜Minhoverseâ€™?
The Manila leg of South Korean superstar Lee Min-ho will take place on April 26 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — The stars have aligned for you, Filo MINOZ!

South Korean heartthrob Lee Min-ho is making his return to Manila to meet his Filipino fans in his much-awaited Asia fan meeting tour, “Minhoverse.”

The fan event’s Manila leg will take place on April 26 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Ticket prices are as follows: VIP – P11,000; Patron – P9,500; Lower Box A – P7,000; Lower Box B – P6,000; Upper Box – P4,800; and General Admission – P2,600.

Tickets will be available via SM Tickets, with an exclusive fan club presale come March 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and general on sale starting March 16 at 12 p.m.

Lee Min-ho, best known for his iconic roles in hit K-dramas including “Boys Over Flowers,” “City Hunter,” “The Heirs,” “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” “The King: Eternal Monarch” and “When the Stars Gossip,” last visited Manila in October 2023 to join the 65th anniversary celebration of a well-known mall chain.

Minhoverse is presented by MYM Entertainment, TONZ Entertainment and PULP Live World.

LEE MIN-HO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Pearl Gala&rsquo; reaffirms Ballet Manila&rsquo;s place in the world of dance

‘Pearl Gala’ reaffirms Ballet Manila’s place in the world of dance

By Carlo Orosa | 2 days ago
Ballet Manila’s “Pearl Gala” was more than a performance. It was a tribute to three decades of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bugoy Cari&ntilde;o, EJ Laure now married
play

Bugoy Cariño, EJ Laure now married

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Actor Bugoy Cariño and volleyball star EJ Laure tied the knot in a church wedding in Tagaytay yesterday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio among 8 Kapamilyas, 7 Kapusos in 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition&rsquo;

Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio among 8 Kapamilyas, 7 Kapusos in 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ashley Ortega, Klarisse de Guzman, Michael Sager and AC Bonifacio are some of the recognizable names who have been unveiled...
Entertainment
fbtw
How NIKI&rsquo;s Manila show became a &lsquo;cathartic experience&rsquo; for my daughter

How NIKI’s Manila show became a ‘cathartic experience’ for my daughter

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
My daughter Gabbie is an avid concertgoer, especially when the performer is an artist she loves.
Entertainment
fbtw
Gabbi Garcia and Mavy Legaspi: From &lsquo;PBB&rsquo; fans to &lsquo;Celebrity Collab&rsquo; hosts

Gabbi Garcia and Mavy Legaspi: From ‘PBB’ fans to ‘Celebrity Collab’ hosts

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Since Gabbi Garcia and Mavy Legaspi are fans of “Pinoy Big Brother” and grew up watching the reality TV program,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heart Evangelista surpasses Blackpink members at Paris Fashion Week influencer ranking &mdash; data

Heart Evangelista surpasses Blackpink members at Paris Fashion Week influencer ranking — data

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Kapuso star Heart Evangelista was hailed as the top celebrity at the 2025 Paris Haute Couture Week ranking. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Empoy pays tribute to ABS-CBN compound after sale to Ayala

Empoy pays tribute to ABS-CBN compound after sale to Ayala

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Comedian Empoy paid tribute to ABS-CBN compound, part of which was recently acquired by Ayala Land. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Hsu's assets reportedly worth P4.7B to be given to kids, husband

Barbie Hsu's assets reportedly worth P4.7B to be given to kids, husband

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
The late "Meteor Garden" star Barbie Hsu's assets would be given to his two children and husband DJ Koo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi tapped as houseguest in GMA-ABS show &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition&rsquo;

Ivana Alawi tapped as houseguest in GMA-ABS show ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ivana Alawi is revealed as the special houseguest of the "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” as it unveiled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with