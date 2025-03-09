^

Entertainment

Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio among 8 Kapamilyas, 7 Kapusos in 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 7:31pm
Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio among 8 Kapamilyas, 7 Kapusos in 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™
The housemates of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' (from left) AC Bonifacio, Klarisse de Guzman, Ashley Ortega, and Michael Sager.
GMA Network, Sparke, Star Magic via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Ashley Ortega, Klarisse de Guzman, Michael Sager and AC Bonifacio are some of the recognizable names who have been unveiled on Sunday night as the official housemates of the very first “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” show airing on GMA-7. 

Ashley is the first to be revealed as the housemate as she is tasked to fetch her fellow GMA-7 stars, who were each unveiled as housemates one by one. Interestingly, her actor-boyfriend Mavy Legaspi is one of the show’s hosts. 

Fetching each other in different parts of GMA-7’s building in Kamuning, Quezon City, the GMA-7 or Sparkle stars revealed as housemates included Cebuana beauty queen AZ Martinez, Will Ashley, Josh Ford, Charlie Fleming, Dustin Yu, and Mika Salamanca. 

After the revelation of the first seven housemates, it was the turn of the ABS-CBN or Star Magic star housemates to be revealed. 

In a similar fashion, each of them fetched each other from ABS-CBN's studios in Mother Ignacio, also in Quezon City. Leading the pack is singer Klarisse de Guzman, who sported a blonde bob. The other ABS-CBN housemates are Esnyr, Brent Manalo, River Joseph, Ralph de Leon, and Kira Ballinger.

Towards the end of the premiere episode, it was revealed that Michael Sager, who is currently starring in the nightly romantic-comedy show opposite Jillian Ward titled "My Ilonggo Girl," is also an official housemtate. 

Popular content creator-turned-actress Ivana Alawi was revealed as a special house guest. She is tasked to convince the official housemates that she is one of them and to give three gifts to three housemates. 

The episode ended with a cliffhanger, where hosts Gabbi Garcia, Alexa Ilacad, Mavy Legaspi, and Melai Cantiveros were informed that they need to complete the task before they are allowed to exit the house. 

Only Gabbi and Mavy are not familiar with the game because Melai and Alexa were both housemates in past editions of “Pinoy Big Brother,” all aired on ABS-CBN.  

RELATED: Kapuso artists Gabbi Garcia, Mavy Legaspi take on the ‘PBB’ hosting challenge

AC BONIFACIO

ASHLEY ORTEGA

KLARISSE DE GUZMAN

MICHAEL SAGER

PINOY BIG BROTHER

WILL ASHLEY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Pearl Gala&rsquo; reaffirms Ballet Manila&rsquo;s place in the world of dance

‘Pearl Gala’ reaffirms Ballet Manila’s place in the world of dance

By Carlo Orosa | 21 hours ago
Ballet Manila’s “Pearl Gala” was more than a performance. It was a tribute to three decades of...
Entertainment
fbtw
What Gabby Concepcion taught his daughters about love

What Gabby Concepcion taught his daughters about love

By Nathalie Tomada | 21 hours ago
Gabby Concepcion recently shared what he’s been teaching his daughters about health and relationships, and his idea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Disney+ is now on Cignal

Disney+ is now on Cignal

1 day ago
Cignal subscribers can now enjoy even more Hollywood blockbusters, award-winning series and Korean dramas on Disney+, with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am 'Spider-Man' star Jacob Batalon proposes to girlfriend

Fil-Am 'Spider-Man' star Jacob Batalon proposes to girlfriend

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon, best known for his role in Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man" films, is now...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why JC de Vera accepted role of Abu Sayyaf leader in faith-based film &lsquo;In Thy Name&rsquo;

Why JC de Vera accepted role of Abu Sayyaf leader in faith-based film ‘In Thy Name’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 21 hours ago
JC de Vera didn’t hesitate to take on a villain role in VIVA Films’ “In Thy Name,” now showing in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marvin and Jolina on iconic loveteam and special friendship

Marvin and Jolina on iconic loveteam and special friendship

By Boy Abunda | 21 hours ago
Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal, one of the iconic loveteams in the ‘90s, neither confirmed nor denied if their...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' J-Hope dances 'Sweet Dreams' with Jin, other Korean stars

BTS' J-Hope dances 'Sweet Dreams' with Jin, other Korean stars

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Global ARMY can hardly contain themselves following a video of BTS members J-Hope and Jin dancing to the former's "Sweet...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Marvel drops 'Thunderbolts' teaser with A24 treatment

WATCH: Marvel drops 'Thunderbolts' teaser with A24 treatment

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Marvel Studios released a new teaser video for upcoming movie "Thunderbolts" inspired by the trailer format of fellow...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Min Ho Manila 2025 fan meeting ticket prices, perks unveiled

Lee Min Ho Manila 2025 fan meeting ticket prices, perks unveiled

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Korean star Lee Min-ho is all set for his return to the Philippines as a part of his first fan meeting tour in nearly a ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Geneva Cruz to celebrate 35th showbiz anniversary with 2-night concert

Geneva Cruz to celebrate 35th showbiz anniversary with 2-night concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Geneva Cruz will celebrate her 35th anniversary in showbiz with two-night Gen Evolution concert on April 4 and 5 in Music...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with