Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio among 8 Kapamilyas, 7 Kapusos in 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™

Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio among 8 Kapamilyas, 7 Kapusos in 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’

MANILA, Philippines — Ashley Ortega, Klarisse de Guzman, Michael Sager and AC Bonifacio are some of the recognizable names who have been unveiled on Sunday night as the official housemates of the very first “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” show airing on GMA-7.

Ashley is the first to be revealed as the housemate as she is tasked to fetch her fellow GMA-7 stars, who were each unveiled as housemates one by one. Interestingly, her actor-boyfriend Mavy Legaspi is one of the show’s hosts.

Fetching each other in different parts of GMA-7’s building in Kamuning, Quezon City, the GMA-7 or Sparkle stars revealed as housemates included Cebuana beauty queen AZ Martinez, Will Ashley, Josh Ford, Charlie Fleming, Dustin Yu, and Mika Salamanca.

After the revelation of the first seven housemates, it was the turn of the ABS-CBN or Star Magic star housemates to be revealed.

In a similar fashion, each of them fetched each other from ABS-CBN's studios in Mother Ignacio, also in Quezon City. Leading the pack is singer Klarisse de Guzman, who sported a blonde bob. The other ABS-CBN housemates are Esnyr, Brent Manalo, River Joseph, Ralph de Leon, and Kira Ballinger.

Towards the end of the premiere episode, it was revealed that Michael Sager, who is currently starring in the nightly romantic-comedy show opposite Jillian Ward titled "My Ilonggo Girl," is also an official housemtate.

Popular content creator-turned-actress Ivana Alawi was revealed as a special house guest. She is tasked to convince the official housemates that she is one of them and to give three gifts to three housemates.

The episode ended with a cliffhanger, where hosts Gabbi Garcia, Alexa Ilacad, Mavy Legaspi, and Melai Cantiveros were informed that they need to complete the task before they are allowed to exit the house.

Only Gabbi and Mavy are not familiar with the game because Melai and Alexa were both housemates in past editions of “Pinoy Big Brother,” all aired on ABS-CBN.

