Disney+ is now on Cignal

Cignal subscribers can now enjoy even more Hollywood blockbusters, award-winning series and Korean dramas on Disney+, with its variety of movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and general entertainment content brand, Star.

Whether you’re reliving childhood favorites or discovering new stories together, Cignal has the complete range of entertainment offerings to create unforgettable moments for the whole family.

With Disney+, viewers can dive into timeless classics like Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and family-friendly series like “Bluey.” Fans of fantasy and adventure can enjoy Disney+ Originals such as “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” and blockbuster hits like Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” and Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine.” K-drama lovers can binge on award-winning titles like “Moving” and “Lightshop Keeper,” while Hollywood fans can catch the latest seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family” and “Sh?gun.”

Whether it’s for a cozy movie night or a weekend marathon, Cignal offers an unparalleled content selection to create memorable bonding moments at home.

For the ultimate family entertainment experience, Cignal’s Family Time Bundle 700 offers exceptional value and virtually limitless enjoyment. The pack offers the family-favorite channel line-up of Cignal Family Time 300, plus more premium channels, access to Cignal Play Premium 149 for seamless viewing anytime, anywhere, and the addition of Disney+ access — all for just P700.

Cignal subscribers can also enjoy Disney+ as an add-on to their existing subscriptions starting at the special rate of P495 per month.

Cignal remains committed to bringing the best of entertainment to its subscribers, offering even more stories and characters that inspire joy and connection.

Don’t miss the opportunity to create more memorable moments for your family by subscribing to Disney+ via Cignal today.

For details, visit www.cignal.tv and subscribe by sending us a message through the Cignal TV Facebook page or through care.cignal.tv.