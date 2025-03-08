Crunchyroll brings â€˜Demon Slayerâ€™ to the Philippines

^

Crunchyroll brings ‘Demon Slayer’ to the Philippines

The Philippine Star
March 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Crunchyroll brings 'Demon Slayer' to the Philippines
The story of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.

MANILA, Philippines — Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, has announced the North American and Philippine theatrical dates for “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.” The first film in the epic trilogy from famed animation studio ufotable will come exclusively to the country on Aug. 20, including at IMAX. It will arrive in theaters in the USt and Canada on Sept. 12.

The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon. The series has captivated audiences worldwide with its tragic tale of humans and demons, riveting sword fights, charming characters and comical scenes.

The three-part cinematic movie represents the final arc and culmination of the hugely popular award-winning animé shonen series. The film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment worldwide, excluding Japan and select Asian territories.

Tanjiro Kamado, a boy joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades — Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engage in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold — the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published in SHUEISHA’s WEEKLY JUMP from February 2016 to May 2020. The series has captivated audiences worldwide with its tragic tale of humans and demons, riveting sword fights, charming characters and comical scenes. The manga consists of 23 volumes and has published over 150 million units.

 

