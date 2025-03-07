Kim Atienza thanks God for '4th life' following motorcycle accident

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Kim Atienza got a broken bone in his ribs after figuring in a motorcycle accident.

On his Instagram account, Kim posted an X-ray photo of his rib as well as some video clips of his rescuers.

“Thank you Lord for my 4th life!” he began his lengthy post.

“Riding home from work, a huge dog darted straight to my path, making me crash. I flew 8 feet over my handlebars hitting the pavement with a thud. I heard a loud crack and knew something was broken.

“As I laid on the street stunned, miracle of miracles, in seconds, a fully staffed ambulance arrived giving me first aid and stopping the cars from running me over.

“It was a miracle that the boys of FEPAG EMS PHILS were right behind me, off duty on their way to have dinner in Malate. The FEPAG boys brought me to MMC, checked me in the ER and quietly left when they knew I was ok.”

Kim said that his children Feli and Emman rushed to the hospital to accompany their “broken papa.”

“I'm on pain meds now, off work and off riding for a few days till my rib heals.

“God loves me so much. I could've broken my spine or banged my head leaving me with graver injuries (or death) but all I have is a broken rib.

“I could've been run over in the dark if not for the off duty FEPAG boys stopping traffic for me.”

He thanked God, his children, FEPAG boys and other good Samaritans that night.

“Thank you for this miracle Lord! Thank you to @feliciaatienza and @emmanatienza who were there for me in minutes. Thank you to the FEPAG boys for being angels and good Samaritans that night. Thank you to the Barangay officials (Ch August and kagawads) for watching over me and my disabled bike. Thank you to my buddy @marc_castromd for setting my rib and helping me heal,” he said.

“Maraming maraming salamat Panginoon. You are good, unchanging and ever present in everything I do. I have nothing in my heart but Gratitude. Life is good. God is good all the time,” he added.

