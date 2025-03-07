^

Andrea Brillantes says 'Batang Quiapo' role her most daring yet

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 3:25pm
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that her role in "Batang Quiapo" will be her most daring role yet.

“This one, mas daring siya compared to my other roles. Mas level up siya. Mas matured nga siya. Parang hindi ko rin inakala na gagawin ko, or maiisipan kong gawin,” Andrea told ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe.

Andrea said that she went sleepless on her first day though she wanted to sleep early. 

“Kinakabahan ako, pero nandito na tayo sa first day ko. Excited ako kasi first time ko lahat ito gagawin, first time ang mga makakasama ko rito," she said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“At first time ko din makakawork si Direk Malu (Sevilla) and I’m just really excited.

“Medyo hindi nga ako makatulog kagabi, ang plano ko talaga dapat maaga ako matulog.

“Pero hindi ako makatulog kasi kakaisip ko na ano kayang mangyayari bukas? Pero pagdating ko naman dito, ang gaan ng set, ang gaan ng katrabaho ng lahat. Kahit 'yung mga artists, staff and crew.”

In a video posted by ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment on social media, Andrea is shown to have transitioned to portraying mature roles. 

She was seen wearing a red lingerie then she entered a bathroom to kiss Jake Cuenca.

RELATED: Andrea Brillantes, Jake Cuenca to heat things up in 'Batang Quiapo'
 

