Angel Aquino to aspiring artistas: â€˜Respect is a big virtueâ€™Â 

Angel Aquino to aspiring artistas: ‘Respect is a big virtue’ 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 4:01pm
Angel Aquino
MANILA, Philippines — Angel Aquino has a sound advice for those who aspire to join showbiz. 

The model-turned-actress underscored a virtue that she believes makes a difference in staying in the business of acting. 

“Respect is a big virtue that you should have when you enter this business. It's something that will, you know, give you a long life in this business if you respect yourself, your coworkers, everybody around you, and that boils down to the smallest player in the industry,” Angel emphasized. 

Angel spoke to a group of reporters who attended the launch of the Heart Failure Week, observed this year from February 10 to 15. 

Angel started out modeling when she was scouted by director Jeffrey Jeturian when she was 19. The 52-year-old eventually donned the dresses of famous designers, becoming their favorite muse, and then she ventured into acting. 

Angel has not been absent from TV these days, with one project after another. She was part of the longest running TV show “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” and now she reunites with Coco Martin in “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.” 

Her staying power in the fashion and entertainment scene is evident in her presence on TV, and Angel added that it is respect coupled with determination that has helped her keep in the right track. 

“You have to be committed to what you do. You have to have the right reasons for doing it,” she advised. 

Angel cautioned against those who believe in easy fame, arguing that it is not the only reason to enter showbiz.

“Kasi kung para ka lang sumikat, then maraming paraan. With the social media now, it's so easy to be famous, but to be remembered and to be respected, takes a lot more effort,” Angel said. 

RELATED: ‘It started with a broken heart’: Angel Aquino shares why heart failure an important health issue

