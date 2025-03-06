^

Melai Cantiveros gives clue on housemates of new 'Pinoy Big Brother' season

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 6:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Host-comedienne Melai Cantiveros-Francisco teased the kind of contestants who will be entering the iconic house in the upcoming "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition." 

This season will air on GMA for the first time and will feature artists from the network's talent agency, Sparkle, and  ABS-CBN's Star Magic.

During the reality competition show's media conference, Melai quipped the "criteria for judging" is on another level as the housemates are both Kapuso and Kapamilya, refering to the moniker associated with the two erstwhile rivals. 

After teasing, Melai confirmed that the housemates include vloggers and actors currently doing teleseryes.

"Gumagala pa rin sila kaya mag-ingat kayo!" Melai joked.

Melai then said that the selected housemates will be quarantined in a hotel in preparation for entering the "Pinoy Big Brother" house or "Bahay ni Kuya." The show will start airing on GMA-7 on Sunday, March 9. 

She added that the contestants also went through medical and psychological exams, quipping they also did tests at the Department of Education.

During the same media conference, Star Magic head Direk Lauren Dyogi shared that 92 artists from both labels auditioned. They were trimmed to 36 applicants, with the final selection to be revealed on premiere night.

Joining Melai as hosts this season are Bianca Gonzalez, Robi Domingo, Kim Chiu, Enchong Dee, Alexa Ilacad, Gabbi Garcia, and Mavy Legaspi. The latter two GMA-7 artists are first time hosts of the show. 

Kim and Melai were winners in "Teen Edition 1" and "Double," respectively, while Alexa competed in the "Kumunity" season that ended in 2022.

The new "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" premieres this March 9.

