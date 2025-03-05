Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu among top celebrity taxpayers for 2024Â 

Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu among top celebrity taxpayers for 2024

Actor-host Vice Ganda at the tax kick-off awarding ceremony in Fisher Mall, Quezon City on March 4, 2025. Vice Ganda is among the top celebrity taxpayers for 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda urged the public to pay their taxes and demand for answers or transparency when it comes to how their taxes are being used during his speech as one of the top taxpayers of Quezon City for 2024.

The “It’s Showtime” host is among the celebrities cited at yesterday’s awarding in Quezon City.

“Next top model lang ang gusto ko dati, ngayon top taxpayer na ako,” Vice Ganda started his speech with a quip.

He proceeded to say how he was happy to contribute as a Filipino by paying his taxes.

Vice Ganda stressed that it was every Filipino’s duty to pay taxes since these are going to be used by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to fund government projects, such as roads and infrastructures, as part of its mandate to collect taxes for nation-building and uplifting the lives of Filipinos.

"Obligado tayong magbayad ng buwis at dapat nating gawin ‘yon. At pagkatapos natin magbayad ng buwis, karapatan din natin obligahin ang mga hahawak ng mga buwis na ibinabayad natin, tama?" Vice said.

He said that paying taxes is an obligation, not a privilege. Thus, every Filipino should duly pay it. This obligation entitles them to ask for accountability and transparency since the taxes are collected from their hard-earned money.

"Kaya kung obligasyon nating magbayad, karapatan din nating obligahin ang mga tatanggap at gagamit ng perang ibinabayad natin dahil hindi, hindi madali kung pa'no natin kinita ang ipambabayad natin ng buwis. At lahat po tayo ay nagbabayad ng buwis," he added.

"Pagkatapos natin mag-bayad ng buwis, tatanungin natin: Nasaan na po 'yung quality of life? Nasaan na po 'yung projects? Nasaan na po 'yung tulay? Bakit po bumagsak ang tulay sa Isabela?

"Karapatan nating kumuwestiyon at magsalita at bumoses dahil pera po natin ang ginamit doon," Vice Ganda said.

Apart from him, his fellow “It’s Showtime” hosts, Darren Espanto and Kim Chiu, were also cited as top taxpayers of the city. Also in the list are Dingdong Dantes, Julia Barretto, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and celebrity couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado.

