Alden Richards attends Maine Mendoza's 30th birthday party

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 3:25pm
Alden Richards attends Maine Mendoza's 30th birthday party
AlDub, also known as MaiChard: Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza
The STAR, File

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards attended the 30th birthday party of his former love team partner, Maine Mendoza. 

In Jessa Chichirita's Instagram account, the comedienne posted photos of Maine's birthday. 

"Happy birthday sa ating Maine girl @mainedcm," she wrote.  

"Ang hiling ko para sa'yo maging mabuti lang ang kalusugan mo at maging happy ka lang sa buhay. We love you, Meng," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chichi Rita (@chichi_rita25)

Jessa has a separate photo of Maine and Alden on the post. 

AlDub fans, meanwhile, were happy to see that Alden attended Maine's birthday.

"Teka [y]ung Aldub heart ko. Takte," an Instagram user commented. 

"RJ (Alden) AND MENG's friendship is sooo for the books," another user commented.  

Maine is now married to actor-politician Arjo Atayde, while Alden is still single. 

'I did confess': Alden Richards admits falling in love with Maine Mendoza

