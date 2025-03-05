Alden Richards attends Maine Mendoza's 30th birthday party
MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards attended the 30th birthday party of his former love team partner, Maine Mendoza.
In Jessa Chichirita's Instagram account, the comedienne posted photos of Maine's birthday.
"Happy birthday sa ating Maine girl @mainedcm," she wrote.
"Ang hiling ko para sa'yo maging mabuti lang ang kalusugan mo at maging happy ka lang sa buhay. We love you, Meng," she added.
Jessa has a separate photo of Maine and Alden on the post.
AlDub fans, meanwhile, were happy to see that Alden attended Maine's birthday.
"Teka [y]ung Aldub heart ko. Takte," an Instagram user commented.
"RJ (Alden) AND MENG's friendship is sooo for the books," another user commented.
Maine is now married to actor-politician Arjo Atayde, while Alden is still single.
RELATED: 'I did confess': Alden Richards admits falling in love with Maine Mendoza
