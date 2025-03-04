Harvey Weinstein reacts to Adrien Brody thanking his kids in Best Actor speech

Adrien Brody stars as Holocaust survivor and architect László Tóth, the main protagonist of the 2025 Oscar-nominated movie 'The Brutalist.'

MANILA, Philippines — Disgraced entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein reacted to Adrien Brody including his children in his lengthy speech at the 97th Academy Awards.

Brody won Best Actor for his performance in "The Brutalist," marking his second win from two nominations after receiving the same award over two decades ago for "The Pianist."

The actor's speech was memorable a couple of reasons, the first being Brody tossing his gum to partner Georgina Chapman before accepting the award.

The second was Brody's speech officially breaking the 80-year record for longest acceptance speech ever at 5 minutes and 40 seconds, even asking the orchestra midway to stop playing him off so he could get more substantial words in.

In his long speech Brody thanked Chapman and her two children with Weinstein, Dashiell and India.

Chapman, a fashion designer, married Weinstein in 2006 but divorced him in 2017 after sexual harassment crimes against the producer emerged. She began dating Brody in 2019.

Weinstein told the Daily Mail and Us Weekly in a statement through a spokesperson that he was "happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be."

The film producer is currently serving time in Rikers Island behind bars and recently received treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia, a rare kind of bone marrow cancer.

"The Brutalist" also won Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Score. Only Best Picture winner "Anora" took home more awards with five.

