^

Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein reacts to Adrien Brody thanking his kids in Best Actor speech

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 3:52pm
Harvey Weinstein reacts to Adrien Brody thanking his kids in Best Actor speech
Adrien Brody stars as Holocaust survivor and architect László Tóth, the main protagonist of the 2025 Oscar-nominated movie 'The Brutalist.'
A24 Films

MANILA, Philippines — Disgraced entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein reacted to Adrien Brody including his children in his lengthy speech at the 97th Academy Awards.

Brody won Best Actor for his performance in "The Brutalist," marking his second win from two nominations after receiving the same award over two decades ago for "The Pianist."

The actor's speech was memorable a couple of reasons, the first being Brody tossing his gum to partner Georgina Chapman before accepting the award.

The second was Brody's speech officially breaking the 80-year record for longest acceptance speech ever at 5 minutes and 40 seconds, even asking the orchestra midway to stop playing him off so he could get more substantial words in.

In his long speech Brody thanked Chapman and her two children with Weinstein, Dashiell and India.

Related: Oscars 2025: Full list of winners

Chapman, a fashion designer, married Weinstein in 2006 but divorced him in 2017 after sexual harassment crimes against the producer emerged. She began dating Brody in 2019.

Weinstein told the Daily Mail and Us Weekly in a statement through a spokesperson that he was "happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be."

The film producer is currently serving time in Rikers Island behind bars and recently received treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia, a rare kind of bone marrow cancer.

"The Brutalist" also won Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Score. Only Best Picture winner "Anora" took home more awards with five.

RELATED: Pinoy pride at Oscars 2025

ACADEMY AWARDS

ADRIEN BRODY

HARVEY WEINSTEIN

OSCARS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoy pride at Oscars 2025

Pinoy pride at Oscars 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino-American singer H.E.R. and Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista made special apperances at the 97th Academy Awards...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscars 2025: Full list of winners
play

Oscars 2025: Full list of winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The following is the complete list of Oscars 2025 winners at the 97th Academy Awards held earlier today, presented at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zoe Saldana: From sci-fi blockbusters to Oscars glory

Zoe Saldana: From sci-fi blockbusters to Oscars glory

17 hours ago
Zoe Saldana was nearly unrecognizable as a blue Na’vi princess in the “Avatar” franchise, and wore green...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bong Revilla sees a need to revisit Eddie Garcia Law

Bong Revilla sees a need to revisit Eddie Garcia Law

By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
Sen. Bong Revilla Jr. is aware of the state of local films at the box office. Most releases do not fare well at the tills....
Entertainment
fbtw
Direk JP Laxamana on why MaThon&rsquo;s chemistry is a 10/10

Direk JP Laxamana on why MaThon’s chemistry is a 10/10

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Despite last year’s public scrutiny surrounding Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings, their first film together, “Sosyal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipina actress Jaclyn Jose part of Oscars' 'In Memoriam' 2025

Filipina actress Jaclyn Jose part of Oscars' 'In Memoriam' 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
The late veteran actress Jaclyn Jose was part of the In Memoriam tribute of the 97th Academy Awards yesterday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Sobrang Latina&rsquo;: Latin Night in Siargao nightclub where hosts are &lsquo;D.I. na, DJ pa&rsquo;
Exclusive

‘Sobrang Latina’: Latin Night in Siargao nightclub where hosts are ‘D.I. na, DJ pa’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Every Tuesday, it is Latin Night at Mama Coco nightclub, where Philstar.com spotted a pair of Filipino dance instructors (DIs)...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sam Milby addresses viral video of Catriona Gray crying

Sam Milby addresses viral video of Catriona Gray crying

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby addressed the crying video of ex-girlfriend Catriona Gray during the concert of TJ Monterde.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Rodriguez shares glimpse of partner, baby

Tom Rodriguez shares glimpse of partner, baby

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez shared a glimpse of his son and his partner on social media. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with