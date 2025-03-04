^

Fil-Am 'HSM' stars Olivia Rodrigo, Vanessa Hudgens reunite at Oscars party

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 4:08pm
Fil-Am 'HSM' stars Olivia Rodrigo, Vanessa Hudgens reunite at Oscars party
Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2025 afterparty
Getty Images Entertainment via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Different generations of Filipino-American "High School Musical" stars reunited at one of the many Oscars parties held after the 97th Academy Awards.

Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens both attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty held in the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, coming together on the red carpet after snapping individual photos.

Both actress-singers wore black outfits — Olivia in a leather halter top Roberto Cavalli dress and Vanessa in one-shoulder thigh-high feathery Dolce & Gabbana dress.

This marked Vanessa's first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her first child with husband and American football player Cole Tucker who was her date for the night.

Meanwhile Olivia was accompanied by boyfriend Louis Partridge, star of the "Enola Holmes" movies.

The two previously crossed paths at the 2022 Met Gala when Vanessa was co-hosting the red carpet and Olivia was an invited guest.

Vanessa starred in the three "High School Musical" films while Olivia broke out in the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" inspired by the trilogy

In the show, Olivia's character Nini auditions to play the role of Gabriella Montez originated by Vanessa.

Other former Disney stars in attendance at the afterparty were Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Lindsay Lohan, as were new Oscar winners Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña.

Palme d'Or winner "Anora" topped the Oscars this year as it won five of its six nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Madison, and filmmaker Sean Baker winning Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

The honors made the director the first individual to win four Oscars for the same film, and the only other person since Walt Disney in 1953 to win four Oscars in one night (Disney's wins were for four different categories).

