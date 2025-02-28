Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death: Family declines autopsy for religious reasons

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.

MANILA, Philippines — The cause of death of actress Michelle Trachtenberg will be filed as "undetermined" after her family declined an autopsy of her remains.

Earlier this week, Trachtenberg was found unconscious and unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment.

Emergency medical workers pronounced her dead without giving a cause. Police said foul play was not suspected. Trachtenberg was 39 years old.

Media outlet ABC News reported that Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant, according to anonymous sources, and may had been experiencing complications.

Because there was no suspicion of foul play, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not proceed with an autopsy.

Additionally, Trachtenberg's family declined the procedure for religious reasons, a decision respected by authorities who were limited to an external examination resulting in the "undetermined" cause of death.

Trachtenberg is best known for her roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Gossip Girl," "Harriet the Spy," and "EuroTrip." — With reports from Agence France-Presse

