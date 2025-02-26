WATCH: Kris Aquino makes 1st public appearance at PeopleAsia's People of the Year Awards 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino surprised her followers and the public after she was spotted in pink and yellow at PeopleAsia's People of the Year Awards 2025 that happened on the 39th anniversary of Edsa People Power.

The TV host-actress attended the People of the Year awarding ceremony by PeopleAsia held last night in Makati City.

Kris was reportedly giving her support to her long-time friend, fashion designer Michael Leyva, who was one of the night's award recipients.

"What a perfect coming out," Kris told members of the media.

The 54-year-old said that she came to support the Filipino designer, who holds a special place in her life.

"He's acting like the dad to Bim and the dad to kuya. He's more than just a friend. He's like the younger brother I never had. There are people who say na 'I will be there for you' or 'maaasahan mo ako.' But Michael has proven that so many times and in so many ways,” Kris added.

Her talent agency, Cornerstone, uploaded videos and photos of Kris, dubbed “Queen of All Media, attending the event.

Kris recently revealed that she is battling a seventh autoimmune disease. She returned late last year after two years of treatments in the United States.

— Video by Cornerstone Entertainment

