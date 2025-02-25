^

Robi Domingo warns legal action vs DonBelle fan

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 8:37am
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Robi Domingo warned to take legal action against a fan of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, also known as "DonBelle."

On his Instagram account, Robi posted photos and videos of him with "Pilipinas Got Talent" co-host Melai Cantiveros. 

"From being a fan to now being part of this legendary show — what a dream come true!" he wrote.  

"Honored to be here alongside an amazing team. Pilipinas, let’s celebrate talent like never before. The stage is set!" he added. 

 

"Pilipinas Got" Talent judges include Donny Pangilinan, Kathryn Bernardo, Freddie and Eugene Domingo.

A fan of Donny and Belle commented on Robi's post. 

“@iamrobidomingo ay subukan mo lang na i-match si @donny at @bernardokath ready ready and solid supporters ni Belle Mariano na ibash ka mula ulo mo hanggang paa," a fan commented. 

“WAG MO ITOLERATE yung KA LANDIAN ng peste mong kaibigan,” she added. 

Robi then replied to the basher. 

“Can I consider this as a threat? Can I take legal actions against this?" Robi replied. 

"I don’t tolerate this behavior,” he added.

