Min Bernardo warns vs 'fake news' after Xian Gaza claims KathNiel reunion

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 4:08pm
Actress Kathryn Bernardo and mom Min
MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo's mom Min reminded her daughter's fans not to believe in fake news. 

Tita Long Gumatay, president of Kathryn's fans club, asked Min for her message to her daughter's fans. 

"I know they are very well. Huwag kayong maniniwala a fake news," Min said. 

Min's message came after Xian Gaza reported that Kathryn and ex-boyfriend Daniel Padilla fixed things up and are back to each other's arms. 

"BREAKING NEWS: Kathryn Bernardo & Daniel Padilla, nagkaayos na! Kompirmd 99.9%! Yung 0.01% ay yung germs na hindi napatay ng Safeguard!" Xian wrote. 

"Atin-atin na lang muna at huwag na lang sana makakalabas hangga't kinukumpirma pa natin kung sila ba ay magjowa na ulit. Salamat. Please respect their privacy," he added. 

RELATED:  Kathryn Bernardo pens sweet birthday message for mom Min

DANIEL PADILLA

KATHRYN BERNARDO
