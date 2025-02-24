^

Baron Geisler released from jail after detained for hours due to drunkenness

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 9:08am
Baron
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Incognito" actor Baron Geisler was detained for several hours after authorities arrested him in Mandaue City, Cebu due to allegedly creating chaos because of drunkenness.

In a report by Bombo Radyo Cebu, Police Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro, Spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that they received a report at around 3 a.m. that Baron was drunk and was cause of disturbance. According to mugshots, Baron was arrested last Saturday, February 22.

Baron violated Mandaue City Ordinance No. 11-2008-434 (drunkenness) or Severe Intoxication. 

His brothers-in-law reported the actor to the authorities because he was throwing things at their place. 

He was released from jail after a few hours after his wife paid a P500 fine. 

