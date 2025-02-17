^

'We are here to serve': Vilma Santos, Luis Manzano, Ryan Recto on political dynasty

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 6:53pm
Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano, Vilma Santos and Ryan Recto
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity mother Vilma Santos and sons Luis Manzano and Ryan Recto answered a question about them being a political dynasty. 

Vilma is running as Batangas governor, Luis is her vice governor, while Ryan is seeking a seat in Congress. 

During the press conference of Barako Fest 2025 in Lipa City recently, Vilma said that the people of Batangas will judge them. 

“With all honesty, we don’t want to entertain that. We are here to serve, and people will judge us,” Vilma said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Luis said that Vilma has done a lot for Batangas. 

“From mayor of Lipa nakita naman natin kung paano siya naging gobernador ng Batangas. Naging part din siya ng Congress. In fact, naging Lingkod Bayan awardee rin siya. One of the highest awards na pwedeng makuha ng public servant,” Luis said.

“We submitted ourselves to the electoral process. Basta ang hangad namin ay 'yung paglilingkod namin sa bawa’t Batangueno. Kung saan papunta ang mga pangarap namin sa paglilingkod, kung saan gusto namin ilagay ang puso namin, nakasalalay sa botante 'yun," he added. 

Ryan then echoed Luis' sentiments, saying: “I think my brother said it perfectly naman. We are here to serve the people, and the choice will always be theirs.”

