â€˜Let's move onâ€™: Alex Calleja accepts comedy writer's public apology over car wash joke

‘Let's move on’: Alex Calleja accepts comedy writer's public apology over car wash joke

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Calleja has accepted the public apology of comedy writer Chito Francisco following Francisco's remark about "stealing" a car wash joke that Calleja performed on his show.

“Apology accepted. Let’s move on,” Calleja wrote on Facebook on Saturday, February 15.

He shared an image of Francisco's lengthy public apology.

In a separate post, Calleja shared his official statement, which included a warning about cyber libel from his legal counsel and cousin, Howard Calleja.

“I would like to publicly apologize to Alex Calleja, my fellow writer, for accusing him of stealing the car wash joke, when in fact, as he has presented proof and receipts, Alex wrote it ahead, which substantiated that he wrote the joke earlier than mine,” Francisco wrote.

The comedy writer said that he "deeply regrets" his actions, acknowledging that his comments caused undue harm to Alex. He admitted to being careless and negligent with his remark, which led some to question Alex's integrity as a writer.

Francisco wrote in an earlier post that he saw a comedy special on a streaming platform. “Nanood ako ng Netflix special ng isang Pinoy stand-up comedian. Ginamit 'yung isang joke ko. Well, marami pa ako niyan brod. Madami ka pa puwede nakawin.”

Alex's comedy special, "Tamang Panahon," is currently the most-streamed show on the streaming platform.

Alex responded, saying he should have been approached privately about the matter. He also shared screenshots of his car wash jokes, which he claimed to have been using since 2011.

"Sa mundo po ng comedy writing, kapag may kaparehas o parallel joke ka sa isang comedian, may disenteng paraan po para magsabi ng parehas kayo. Ang tawag po dun ay pribadong usapan tulad ng cellphone at chat. Lahat po ay pwedeng pag-usapan ng pribado at hindi dinadaan sa social media. Hindi ko po alam ang intensyon para sabihan ako na 'nagnakaw ng jokes' pero ang nasa isip ko na lang ay ang kasabihang 'ang punong hitik sa bunga ay binabato.' O, hindi po ako ang original niyan," Calleja said in an earlier post.

"Anyway, ingat po tayo sa salitang nakaw. May cyber libel po tayo at hindi 'yun joke. Remember, I have a friend," he added.

In his public apology, Francisco said the situation had gotten out of hand, prompting him to clear the air. He also urged bloggers and online users to permanently delete his statements.

“What I said was wrong, and I would like to minimize the extent of the damage already suffered by Alex caused by my negligence to the best that I can.

“I know what I had said has civil and criminal implications and penalties, which I hope in writing this public apology and posting it, can show my remorse and [acknowledgment] of my irresponsible act against Alex. I hope that this public statement will peacefully end the issue and settle the matter between me and Alex once and for all,” Francisco concluded.