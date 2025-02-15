^

Polin’s baby, Benedict-Sophie's Cinderella story teased in new ‘Bridgerton 4’ stills

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 15, 2025 | 12:56pm
Polinâs baby, Benedict-Sophie's Cinderella story teased in new âBridgerton 4â stills
Benedict and Sophie (played by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, respectively) in the news stills for 'Bridgerton 4.'
Netflix via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Benedict and Sophie finally interact in the masquerade ball and photos of Polin with their baby are teased in the new season stills for the hit fantasy Regency romance “Bridgerton.” 

It is the Season of Love, Netflix said, in its teaser uploaded on YouTube. 

Over on their social media pages, the streaming giant released more stills from the upcoming fourth season of the main “Bridgerton” series. 

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) gets a glimpse of the mysterious Lady in Silver, who is actually Sophie Baek. Sophie (Yerin Ha) sneaks in the ball, and catches the attention of the eternally bachelor Bridgerton. 

In the sneak peek video, Benedict approaches a masked Sophie, who was initially looking up at the night sky while standing under a gazebo. 

“Do not worry. I will not tell my mother,” says Benedict in an all-black suit and mask. 

The next scene shows them sans the mask, with Benedict drenched, speaking with Sophie in her maid’s uniform. Benedict is initially unaware of Sophie’s two identities as written in the books by Julia Quinn, which were the inspiration behind the series. 

Benedict and Sophie’s Cinderella-inspired story is inspiration for the season. 

Just like Cinderella, Sophie has her pair of stepsisters and an evil stepmother, played by “Harry Potter” star Katie Leung. They are seen also attending the masquerade ball. 

In the Bridgerton household, meanwhile, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) delight the family with the birth of their new baby, a gingerhead just like Penelope. 

Created by Chris Van Dusen and the first scripted show by the Shondaland production of award-winning writer and producer Shonda Rhimes for Netflix, “Bridgerton” has four seasons and a spin-off series, “Queen Charlotte.” 

It is set in an alternate history of Regency London, and follows the lives and romances of the close-knit Bridgerton family. 

RELATED: Filipino 'lords' join 'Bridgerton' season 3

