^

Entertainment

Richard Gere calls Trump a 'bully' at Spain's top film awards

Philstar.com
February 10, 2025 | 8:10am
Richard Gere calls Trump a 'bully' at Spain's top film awards
Actor Richard Gere attends the Filming Italy Venice Award red carpet during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 1, 2024. The Spanish Film Academy announced January 30, 2025 that Gere will receive the International Goya Award in February, which is awarded annually by Spanish cinema, for "his extraordinary contribution to cinematographic art" and his social commitment.
AFP / Marco Bertorello

GRANADA, Spain — American actor Richard Gere called President Donald Trump a "bully" and a "thug" on Saturday during an awards ceremony in Spain, and said the United States was in a "very dark place".

The 75-year-old, who received an International Goya Award at Spain's top film honours, warned that authoritarianism is on the rise "everywhere".

"We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States. But it's not just in the US, it's everywhere," he said. "Authoritarianism takes us all over."

The "Pretty Woman" and "American Gigolo" actor was also highly critical of Trump during a press conference in Granada on Friday.

During Saturday's gala, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas presented Gere with the honorary award for "his extraordinary contribution to the art of filmmaking" and his social commitment to various causes, including the plight of refugees and the homeless.

During his speech, Gere warned of the "dark marriage" of power and money "like we've never seen before".

"The fact that these irresponsible and perhaps dangerously corrosive billionaires are running everything in America right now is a danger for everyone on this planet," he said.

Gere is also a longtime champion of Tibet who has met frequently with the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Beijing accuses of fomenting separatism in the Himalayan region.

Last year, Gere and his Spanish wife, the publicist Alejandra Silva, 41, moved to Madrid with their two sons.


 

DONALD TRUMP

RICHARD GERE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Captain America: Brave New World&rsquo; to set the pace for what&rsquo;s next in the MCU

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ to set the pace for what’s next in the MCU

By MJ Marfori | 2 days ago
Meeting Anthony Mackie back in December in Singapore made me realize that choosing him to be the next Captain America in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Culture Wars: Philippines is now our new favorite place to play

Culture Wars: Philippines is now our new favorite place to play

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
American alt-rock band Culture Wars shared why they love coming back to the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbtw
Top artists perform in 10-hour concert &lsquo;Fusion&rsquo;

Top artists perform in 10-hour concert ‘Fusion’

By Leah Salterio | 1 day ago
Fifteen artists will be featured in “Fusion 2025: Musika Natin ‘To,” a decade of celebrating Filipino music...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy artist Ez Mil on his way to conquer the global stage

Pinoy artist Ez Mil on his way to conquer the global stage

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
I’m extremely proud of Ez Mil, who is ready to conquer the global stage with his music.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Emilia Perez' star vows to remain 'silent' after drawing flak for past posts

'Emilia Perez' star vows to remain 'silent' after drawing flak for past posts

By Agence France-Presse | 23 hours ago
Last week's unearthing of old posts by the Spanish star denigrating Islam and African American George Floyd has unleashed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gabbi Garcia 1st GMA-7 star to host &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother&rsquo;

Gabbi Garcia 1st GMA-7 star to host ‘Pinoy Big Brother’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Gabbi Garcia was not meant to be a housemate as she initially wanted, but instead she will be one of the hosts of the historic...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Social Network' star Jesse Eisenberg slams Mark Zuckerberg as 'obsessed with power'

'Social Network' star Jesse Eisenberg slams Mark Zuckerberg as 'obsessed with power'

By Adam Plowright | 22 hours ago
Hollywood star Jesse Eisenberg, who played Mark Zuckerberg in 2010 hit "The Social Network," told AFP the Facebook owner...
Entertainment
fbtw
Khalil Ramos explains why he bought his 'endgame' car

Khalil Ramos explains why he bought his 'endgame' car

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Khalil Ramos said that he is already refraining from adding to his expenses this year because he has already bought his dream...
Entertainment
fbtw
Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo on chemistry and brotherhood in &lsquo;The Recruit&rsquo; Season 2

Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo on chemistry and brotherhood in ‘The Recruit’ Season 2

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
The stakes are higher in “The Recruit” Season 2, but for lead star and executive producer Noah Centineo, it’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with