^

Entertainment

‘Big heart’: Vaness Wu remembers ‘Meteor Garden’ co-star Barbie Hsu

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 7, 2025 | 7:24pm
âBig heartâ: Vaness Wu remembers âMeteor Gardenâ co-star Barbie Hsu
Taiwanese star Vaness Wu
Vaness Wu via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Vaness Wu fondly recalled his “Meteor Garden” co-star Barbie Hsu in an Instagram post on Friday. 

“Big Smile, Big Heart, Big Laugh, Big Love… Big S,” wrote Vaness, referring to Barbie’s other showbiz moniker. 

Vaness was one of the four men who shot to international stardom when he starred with Barbie in the hit 2001 live-action adaptation of “Meteor Garden,” adapted from the Japanese manga "Hana Yori Dango." The other three are Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Ken Zhou. 

“Thank you for all your kindness throughout the years, especially from when we first met… Miss you dearly, Barbie. Rest in love,” Vaness ended his post. 

Jerry and Ken had earlier also paid tribute to their “Meteor Garden” co-star. 

Barbie died on February 2 due to Influenza-induced Pneumonia while spending the Lunar New Year in Japan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by † ???????? (@vannesswu)

RELATED: Jerry Yan, Ken Chu honor 'Meteor Garden' co-star Barbie Hsu

BARBIE HSU

METEOR GARDEN

VANESS WU
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
How Alex Calleja&rsquo;s birthday show led to first Netflix special

How Alex Calleja’s birthday show led to first Netflix special

By Jerry Donato | 22 hours ago
As a creative, Alex Calleja wears many hats, from being a comedy actor to a TV-radio host, podcaster and writer. In his Netflix...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristine Reyes deletes throwback photo with Barbie Hsu: &lsquo;Kailangan palaging perfect&rsquo;

Cristine Reyes deletes throwback photo with Barbie Hsu: ‘Kailangan palaging perfect’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Cristine Reyes' throwback photo with the late Barbie Hsu can no longer be seen on her social media page after she...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Friends'-obsessed Lovi Poe meets Jennifer Aniston

'Friends'-obsessed Lovi Poe meets Jennifer Aniston

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
To prove how “obssessed” she is with the phenomenal American sitcom “Friends,” she accompanied her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera on fatherhood, regrets and lessons learned

Martin Nievera on fatherhood, regrets and lessons learned

By Nathalie Tomada | 22 hours ago
Ahead of his much-anticipated reunion concert with ex-wife Pops Fernandez tonight at the Mall of Asia Arena, Martin Nievera...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maroon 5 and Pinoy fans &lsquo;experience same joy&rsquo; in sold-out show

Maroon 5 and Pinoy fans ‘experience same joy’ in sold-out show

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 22 hours ago
Adam Levine and his bandmates were clearly enjoying themselves on stage as they performed both their classic and latest hits...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Feb-Ibig': Khalil Ramos shares what keeps 8-year relationship with Gabbi Garcia &lsquo;spicy&rsquo;

'Feb-Ibig': Khalil Ramos shares what keeps 8-year relationship with Gabbi Garcia ‘spicy’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
The singer-actor revealed it was because it took quite a lot of hard work and effort on their part to keep it as "spicy" as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandara Park honors Barbie Hsu: &lsquo;I got influenced by you&rsquo;

Sandara Park honors Barbie Hsu: ‘I got influenced by you’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
Sandara or Dara Park of the K-pop group 2NE1 said that she was influenced by the late Taiwanese star Barbie Hsu. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta recalls being canceled at buffets because of 'Mag-Sharon'
play

Sharon Cuneta recalls being canceled at buffets because of 'Mag-Sharon'

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Entertainment
fbtw
Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey star in new 'Jurassic' trailer

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey star in new 'Jurassic' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Universal Pictures released the first trailer for "Jurassic World Rebirth," the seventh film in the "Jurassic Park" franchise...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with