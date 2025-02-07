‘Big heart’: Vaness Wu remembers ‘Meteor Garden’ co-star Barbie Hsu

MANILA, Philippines — Vaness Wu fondly recalled his “Meteor Garden” co-star Barbie Hsu in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Big Smile, Big Heart, Big Laugh, Big Love… Big S,” wrote Vaness, referring to Barbie’s other showbiz moniker.

Vaness was one of the four men who shot to international stardom when he starred with Barbie in the hit 2001 live-action adaptation of “Meteor Garden,” adapted from the Japanese manga "Hana Yori Dango." The other three are Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Ken Zhou.

“Thank you for all your kindness throughout the years, especially from when we first met… Miss you dearly, Barbie. Rest in love,” Vaness ended his post.

Jerry and Ken had earlier also paid tribute to their “Meteor Garden” co-star.

Barbie died on February 2 due to Influenza-induced Pneumonia while spending the Lunar New Year in Japan.

