Barbie Hsu’s husband DJ Koo mourns Taiwanese star’s death, vows to protect family

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 7, 2025 | 5:46pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Korean husband of the late Taiwanese star Barbie Hsu, Koo Jun-yup or DJ Koo, said he is going through an “indescribable sadness and pain” with the sudden passing of his wife last February 2. 

Koo posted in both Korean and Chinese on his Instagram, where he expressed his sadness over the loss of his wife as well as his vow of protecting Barbie’s children. Barbie has a son and daughter with Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei. 

“On Feb. 2, 2025, my angel returned to heaven. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who are mourning Hee-won. I am going through a time of indescribable sadness and pain, as if my heart is being torn apart. I do not have the strength to speak, nor do I want to,” as translated from Korean to English in a report on The Straits Times. 

“However, even before this time of profound loss and mourning can pass, some evil-hearted people have begun to slander our family and our love. Some pretend to be sad while walking in the rain, while others are creating fake news about insurance and money issues to hurt our family’s reputation. It’s frightening to realize that such malicious people truly exist in this world. Please, can’t you just let my Hee-won rest in peace? I sincerely beg you,” the Korean musician added, pertaining to Barbie's Korean name. 

The late actress and her ex-husband’s 10-year marriage ended in 2021. DJ Koo and Barbie dated in the late 1990s and rekindled their romance after the latter’s divorce. They tied the knot in 2022. 

Talks about inheritance surfaced after the Taiwanese star’s passing. In his Instagram post, DJ Koo said that he plans to give up his share of inheritance to Hsu’s mother. 

“These are assets that Hee-won used her blood and sweat to earn, so she can protect the family she loved, I plan to give it up to my mother-in-law. As for the children’s portion, I will take legal measures through a lawyer to protect it until the children become adults, so that bad people cannot touch it,” he said.

Koo said that protecting the actress’ family is the last thing he can do for Barbie, who passed away due to Influenza-induced pneumonia during the Lunar New Year in Japan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by koo (@djkoo)

