Kyle Echarri, JK Labajo meet 'Captain America 4' star Anthony Mackie

Kyle Echarri and JK Labajo sat down for an interview with Marvel star Anthony Mackie.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer-actors Kyle Echarri and JK Labajo sat down for an interview with Anthony Mackie, the actor who has taken up the Captain America mantle after Chris Evans.

Kyle and JK were both in Singapore for the Disney Content Showcase APAC where Anthony was doing promotional rounds for Marvel's upcoming film "Captain America: Brave New World."

After a funny introduction where Anthony was baffled how JK's name is actually pronounced, Kyle asked the Julliard graduate his purpose for acting.

Anthony said many actors start out late while he has been at it since he was seven years old, "I love the idea of the craft, of being able to walk outside and see the world and experience things in a completely different way, like recontextualizing the context that I live in."

For him, acting was an escape from the places he grew up, a feeling he still gets as Sam Wilson, who was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Falcon and is now the new Captain America.

WATCH: JK Labajo, Kyle Echarri interviews 'Captain America' actor Anthony Mackie

He is not pressured by taking on the Captain America mantle but instead compared making the film to going to a summer camp with people he has been working with for years.

JK asked for Anthony's message for Filipino kids who have watched superhero films and aspire to become actors.

"You have to be honest with yourself. The days in which you are able to lie to yourself is over," Anthony answered, pointing out the difference in wanting to be an actor and wanting to become a celebrity.

To prove his point, Anthony said it took him 23 years since his film debut in "8 Mile" to become Captain America (38 years if he included the classes he had to take sicne he was a kid).

"Captain America: Brave New World" premieres in Philippine cinemas on February 12. — Video from Kyle Echarri's YouTube channel

