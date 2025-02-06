Cristine Reyes deletes throwback photo with Barbie Hsu: â€˜Kailangan palaging perfectâ€™

^

Cristine Reyes deletes throwback photo with Barbie Hsu: ‘Kailangan palaging perfect’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 3:13pm
Cristine Reyes
MANILA, Philippines — Cristine Reyes' throwback photo with the late Barbie Hsu can no longer be seen on her social media page after she drew mixed reactions when she posted the selfie with the Taiwanese star while at the same time greeting herself a happy birthday. 

"Maligayang kaarawan sa akin. ‘Yun na lang, oks na?" Cristine wrote on her Instagram Story earlier today. 

"Kailangan palaging perfect. Bawal magkamali nowadays. May kalupitan na kapalit sa mga bagay kapag nagkamali e, ‘di ba?" the actress said, also writing the date of her birthday. 

She said that perhaps she is truly grieving on her birthday, ending the post with, “Ang daming magagaling sa mundo.” 

Cristine drew mixed reactions when she posted the now-deleted throwback photo with the Taiwanese star whose death was due to Influenza-induced Pneumonia last Monday. She was 48. Cristine expressed her sadness over the star's untimely passing. 

Cristine turned 36 yesterday, February 5. 

Barbie’s death shocked many of her fans worldwide, including Filipinos, who watched her play Shan Cai, the female protagonist of the phenomenal 2001 hit Taiwanese drama “Meteor Garden.” 

