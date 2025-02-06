^

Gloria Romero should be considered for National Artist — Joey Reyes

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran director and Film Development Council of the Philippines Chairperson Jose Javier "Joey" Reyes suggested that the late actress Gloria Romero should be put into consideration as a National Artist.

Romero passed away last January 25 at the ripe age of 91, having appeared in movies dating back to the 1960s, including "Tanging Yaman," "Magnifico," and "Rainbow's Sunset."

The actress' wake was held in Quezon City's Arlington Memorial Chapels & Crematory, where she was also cremated on January 29.

Among those who paid their respects include Charo Santos, Tirso Cruz III, John Estrada, Barbie Forteza, Iza Calzado, Amy Perez, Jamie Rivera, Michael de Mesa, Joel Lamangan, Philip Salvador, Snooky Serna, and couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez.

In a video captured by entertainment reporter MJ Marfori, veteran actress-politician Vilma Santos described the "Queen of Philippine Cinema" as "the queenest of them all."

"Si Tita Glo is one perfect example ng queen, 'yan ang queen," Santos added. "I mean the way she speaks, paano magdala ng buhay niya, may challenges pero naging matibay."

The two actresses appeared together in many projects, including "Kapag Langit ang Humatol" and "Gaano Kadalas ang Minsan?"

Reyes — who directed Romero in movies like "Araw-Araw, Gabi-Gabi" and "I Wanna Be Happy" — said in another video that the actress should be put into consideration as a National Artist alongside the latet comedian Dolphy.

Romero and Dolphy also had many films together such as "Ilocana Maiden," "Vacacionista," "Daddy O, Baby O!," "Despatsadora," "Hongkong Holiday," and their last movie together, "Nobody, Nobody But... Juan."

"I hope the people involved in the selection of National Artist could see that Gloria Romero was more than just a symbol of Philippine movies, she represented an entire history," Reyes ended.

