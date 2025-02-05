^

Entertainment

‘I know what Julia had to go through’: Sharon Cuneta on Coco Martin, Julia Montes age gap

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 5, 2025 | 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines — “I’m close to both of them. I don’t want to ask questions, but I know a lot.”

Such was how Sharon Cuneta teased about what she knows on what is going on between real-life partners Coco Martin and Julia Montes, during a recent roundtable interview in Makati City, following the launch of the new Retire Assure plan under Filipino insurance company InLife for which Sharon is the endorser.

“They’re like my kids. Almost in the real sense of the word, kulang na lang ipinanganak ko sila,” Sharon described her friendship with Coco and Julia.

“So, all that I want to say, I have so much respect and admiration for Coco not only as a talented co-worker, but as a family man,” Sharon said.

“They love each other very much. They’re very happy together. I wish them only the best for this love to last forever.”

It can be recalled that Coco and Julia’s relationship stirred controversy not only because of their 14-year age gap, but since Julia was reportedly only 16 when she and the then 30-year-old actor started their now 13-year-old relationship, which Coco confirmed in a “TV Patrol” interview last 2023.

Now that Coco is already 43 and Julia is 29, Sharon hopes that people will no longer harp on the controversial age gap.

“I don’t like when people judge them because of the age gap because I know what Julia had to go through when she was younger and she’s in a much better place, I’d like to say. And she says that, too,” Sharon said.

Sharon assured fans that Julia is being treated by Coco like a “queen.”

“She’s loved, she’s such a queen. I’m happy about that.” 

WATCH: Sharon Cuneta defends Coco Martin, Julia Montes over critics of their age gap

— Videos by Deni Bernardo

