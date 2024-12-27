^

Entertainment

'I'm a proud lola': Pokwang reveals she's now a grandmother

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 5:20pm
'I'm a proud lola': Pokwang reveals she's now a grandmother
Comedian Pokwang
Pokwang via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Pokwang revealed that she is already a grandmother. 

In her "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" interview, the host asked Pokwang what her love advice for her daughter Mae. 

Pokwang said to take care of her heart and then she asked Mae if she could announce the news. 

Mae gave her consent as Pokwang revealed that she already has a four-year-old grandson. 

WATCH: Pokwang reveals she is already a lola

"Tito Boy, may apo na 'ko. I'm a lola and it's another blessing," she said.

"I have [a] four-year old [apo], super, super cute. Another blessing ng buhay ko. Another reason na ipagdasal ko 'yung sarili ko na humaba pa 'yung buhay ko para makita ko 'yung paglaki. Ta's super, super, super cute na bata, super talino four years old. I'm so proud, I'm a proud lola," she added. 

According to Pokwang, Mae got pregnant during the pandemic. 

"Lagi kong sinasabi maka-graduate ka lang, masaya na 'ko. Kasi 'yun lang talaga. Sinunod naman niya ako kahit masakit sa likod 'yung tuition fee niya. Sabi ko, 'Anak maka-graduate ka lang, ako na 'yung pinakamasayang nanay,'" she said. 

Mae graduated from Enderun Colleges with a degree in Culinary Arts. 

"Ginawa naman niya. Naka-graduate siya, nakapagtrabaho siya, hindi naman siya naging pasaway na bata. Hindi naman siya naging sakit na ulong anak. Kaya nu'ng nalaman ko na she's pregnant, I am so so so happy. Hindi ako nagalit, hindi ko siya sinumbatan," she added.  —Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATEDPokwang airs frustration over lost e-wallet money

POKWANG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Judy Ann Santos on why co-producing &lsquo;Espantaho&rsquo; is worth the gamble

Judy Ann Santos on why co-producing ‘Espantaho’ is worth the gamble

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
In her decades-long career, which began when she was a child star, Judy Ann Santos has worn multiple hats — actress,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Herras, wife expecting 2nd baby

Mark Herras, wife expecting 2nd baby

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Actor Mark Herras and his wife Nicole Donesa are expecting their second baby. 
Entertainment
fbtw
MMFF at 50: What makes each film worth watching?

MMFF at 50: What makes each film worth watching?

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
That time of the year has come when the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), which is having its golden edition, presents a...
Entertainment
fbtw
BJ Pascual responds to Denise Julia issue on canceled shoot

BJ Pascual responds to Denise Julia issue on canceled shoot

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity photographer BJ Pascual has aired his side on a viral controversy involving rising artist Denise Julia over a canceled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Away in a Manger a lullaby for Baby Jesus

Away in a Manger a lullaby for Baby Jesus

By Baby A. Gil | 18 hours ago
It is always important to give credit to songwriters but it is almost a certainty that we will never find out who did Away...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos praises MMFF 'golden year,' calls on Filipinos to watch entries
play

Marcos praises MMFF 'golden year,' calls on Filipinos to watch entries

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to show support for the ten entries of this year's Metro Manila Film Festival...
Entertainment
fbtw
Don&rsquo;t skip Disney on Ice &mdash; and make this season even more magical for kids!
Partner

Don’t skip Disney on Ice — and make this season even more magical for kids!

By May Dedicatoria | 1 day ago
No matter who your children’s favorite Disney character is, we’re sure they will enjoy the enchanting world of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Demand for Japanese content booms post 'Shogun'

Demand for Japanese content booms post 'Shogun'

By Mathias Cena | 1 day ago
Fueled in part by the success of TV hit "Shogun," foreign studios are hungry for quality Japanese content and local creators...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo grateful for love team with Juday: That made me become mainstream

Piolo grateful for love team with Juday: That made me become mainstream

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
In the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival official entry “The Kingdom,” Piolo Pascual essays the role of an outcast...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo treats team to Bangkok trip after 'Hello, Love, Again' success

Kathryn Bernardo treats team to Bangkok trip after 'Hello, Love, Again' success

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Box-office star Kathryn Bernardo treated her team to a trip to Bangkok, Thailand.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with