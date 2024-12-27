'I'm a proud lola': Pokwang reveals she's now a grandmother

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Pokwang revealed that she is already a grandmother.

In her "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" interview, the host asked Pokwang what her love advice for her daughter Mae.

Pokwang said to take care of her heart and then she asked Mae if she could announce the news.

Mae gave her consent as Pokwang revealed that she already has a four-year-old grandson.

WATCH: Pokwang reveals she is already a lola

"Tito Boy, may apo na 'ko. I'm a lola and it's another blessing," she said.

"I have [a] four-year old [apo], super, super cute. Another blessing ng buhay ko. Another reason na ipagdasal ko 'yung sarili ko na humaba pa 'yung buhay ko para makita ko 'yung paglaki. Ta's super, super, super cute na bata, super talino four years old. I'm so proud, I'm a proud lola," she added.

According to Pokwang, Mae got pregnant during the pandemic.

"Lagi kong sinasabi maka-graduate ka lang, masaya na 'ko. Kasi 'yun lang talaga. Sinunod naman niya ako kahit masakit sa likod 'yung tuition fee niya. Sabi ko, 'Anak maka-graduate ka lang, ako na 'yung pinakamasayang nanay,'" she said.

Mae graduated from Enderun Colleges with a degree in Culinary Arts.

"Ginawa naman niya. Naka-graduate siya, nakapagtrabaho siya, hindi naman siya naging pasaway na bata. Hindi naman siya naging sakit na ulong anak. Kaya nu'ng nalaman ko na she's pregnant, I am so so so happy. Hindi ako nagalit, hindi ko siya sinumbatan," she added. —Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

