Jose Mari Chan, Zephanie, Mark Bautista sing 'Unang Hirit' song for 25th anniversary

The hosts of morning show 'Unang Hirit' (seated from left) Arnold Clavio, Shaira Diaz, Susan Enriquez and Suzi Entrata-Abrera. Standing from left are Anjo Pertierra and Ivan Mayrina.

MANILA, Philippines — GMA’s morning show “Unang Hirit” celebrates a historic milestone of 25 years on air.

"Unang Hirit" first aired in 1999 as a morning program that serves the day's news and features lifestyle stories.

"25 taon na kaming naghahatid ng mga balita at mga sorpresa. Maraming salamat sa mga kasama naming gumigising ng madaling araw. Bahagi na ng aming buhay ang magpasaya sa inyo, magbigay ng pag-asa at maging alarm clock ninyo sa umaga at source ng mahahalagang impormasyon," host Arnold Clavio said.

"Mula noon hanggang ngayon, walang pagbabago. Ang mauna kayo sa lahat ang dala-dala naming pangako hanggang sa susunod na 25 taon," he added.

Another host, veteran broadcast journalist Susan Enriquez, also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the loyal audience that has supported the program through the years.

"Maraming salamat po sa inyong pagtangkilik. Ang 25 years po ng 'Unang Hirit' ay dahil po sa inyo, dahil po sa inyong pagsubaybay sa amin. Kaya maraming, maraming salamat. Sana, 25 years pa ‘yung dumating," she said.

Lyn Ching, another co-host who gives the latest news on trends, thanked their loyal viewers for letting their morning crew be part of their lives for 25 years.

Week-long activities

To celebrate its 25-year journey, "Unang Hirit" is pulling out all the stops with a week-long anniversary special filled with segments, surprises, and tributes to its legacy.

Ahead of the big anniversary celebration, it launched the wildly popular Sorpresa Bente Singko series, offering viewers unbelievable deals — like rice for just P25 per kilo or LPG for only P25. But the surprises didn’t stop there — many of these essentials were given away completely free.

As part of the festivities, “Unang Hirit” will unveil a newly arranged version of its iconic theme song. This special rendition will be performed live by the legendary Jose Mari Chan, alongside singers Zephanie and Mark Bautista. The trio will bring a fresh, modern take on the classic tune — a fitting tribute to 25 unforgettable years.

Adding to the nostalgia, the beloved Sexbomb Dancers— also celebrating their 25th anniversary — will reunite for a special performance. Celebrities, influencers, and other personalities are also set to join the week-long celebration, making it a celebration to remember.

"As somebody na nag-umpisa sa 'Unang Hirit,' 25 years ago, from day one, you can just imagine the feels that I have. I am so excited," said Suzi Entrata-Abrera. "Medyo na-e-emotional nga ako minsan kasi silver anniversary. Who would've thought 25 years later we're still doing this? At na-a-appreciate pa rin kami ng manood kaya maraming, maraming salamat sa inyong lahat sa pagtangkilik ng 25 years. At sa lahat ng taong dumaan sa show na ito on cam, lalo na 'yung off cam at pinaganda nang husto ang 'Unang Hirit,' maraming, maraming salamat sa inyo."

"Ang pinaka nakaka-proud being part of this show, is when people walk up to you and tell you, 'Estudyante pa lang po ako, pinapanood ko na kayo. Ngayon po may trabaho na ako, kayo pa rin ang pinapanood ko,” shared Ivan Mayrina. "It's a big honor para sa'kin na pinatuloy tayo ng mga Kapuso natin sa kanilang mga tahanan tuwing umaga at naging parte tayo ng buhay nila. Sana maging parte pa rin tayo ng buhay nila for as long as we can. Hangga't kaya namin, nandito kami sa 'Unang Hirit' para sa inyo."

