^

Entertainment

Mercedes Cabral's Lena bids farewell to 'Batang Quiapo'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 1:41pm
Mercedes Cabral's Lena bids farewell to 'Batang Quiapo'
Mercedes Cabral
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’s” infamous character Lena, played by Mercedes Cabral, bid goodbye to the Kapamilya action series last Friday.

Mercedes extended her heartfelt gratitude to Coco Martin for entrusting her to play a pivotal role in the series and she also shared her appreciation on how invested the viewers are in the story.

"I'd like to thank Coco because if he had not given me the role of Lena, I wouldn't have gained this much recognition on mainstream TV. To the viewers, thank you because even if I know you disliked Lena, I still hear and read positive comments that truly touch me as an actress,” said Mercedes in a video shared online by CCM Film Productions.

Viewers were left stunned over the shocking death of Lena, who eventually lost her sanity following her separation from Rigor (John Estrada) and the loss of their child, after she was shot by Rigor just before she could stab Marites (Cherry Pie Picache).

Mercedes also expressed how much she will miss working with her co-stars, most especially Cherry Pie and Direk Joel Lamangan, since their rapport on- and off-cam was a welcome surprise.

Lena’s character caught the ire of viewers and was considered as one of the most hated "kontrabidas" in primetime television where she played an arrogant mistress. Mercedes’ effective portrayal was a major hit, with viewers even impersonating Lena’s trending lines in the series such as “gusto ko ng liempo” and “Righoouur,” while she was also dubbed as the “pambansang jumper.”

RELATED: 'Salamat sa pagmamahal kay Bubbles': Ivana Alawi bids farewell to 'Batang Quiapo'

BATANG QUIAPO

MERCEDES CABRAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maris Racal's statement didn't match exposed screenshots &mdash; Boy Abunda

Maris Racal's statement didn't match exposed screenshots — Boy Abunda

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso host Boy Abunda reacted on Maris Racal's statement that she didn't know that Anthony Jennings and Jamela Villanueva...
Entertainment
fbtw
Glam team backs Maris Racal's claims that Anthony Jennings said he's single

Glam team backs Maris Racal's claims that Anthony Jennings said he's single

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Maris Racal's glam team echoed the actress' sentiments that she didn't know that Anthony Jennings was still in a relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Manalo proposes to former EB Babe dancer

Jose Manalo proposes to former EB Babe dancer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
“Eat Bulaga” host Jose Manalo got down on one knee to ask for the hand of former EB Babe dancer Mergene "Gene"...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid ready to return to acting

James Reid ready to return to acting

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
James Reid emerged as the big winner of “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash 2010” when he was only 17 years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla considers being 40 the best time of her life

Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla considers being 40 the best time of her life

By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
It will never be a reason for Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla to feel offended when someone labels her as “old-fashioned”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Emilia Perez' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Emilia Perez' tops Golden Globes nominations

By Sébastien Vuagnat | 3 hours ago
"Emilia Perez" — Jacques Audiard's surreal narco-thriller musical about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to...
Entertainment
fbtw
What makes MMFF 2024 entry 'Isang Himala' different from 1982's 'Himala'? Ricky Lee explains

What makes MMFF 2024 entry 'Isang Himala' different from 1982's 'Himala'? Ricky Lee explains

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
National Artist Ricky Lee shared how important it is to revisit Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Isang Himala”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chelsea Manalo returns home, says her personality makes her first Miss Universe Asia

Chelsea Manalo returns home, says her personality makes her first Miss Universe Asia

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo has finally arrived in the Philippines and she was warmly welcomed by her "kababa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Ji Soo joins Bicol relief operations

Kim Ji Soo joins Bicol relief operations

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Korean drama actor Kim Ji Soo joined the relief operations in Barangay San Roque, Tabaco City, Albay.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with