Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson passes away from lung cancer

Composite photos of Eminem and the cover of Debbie Nelson's book "My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem"

MANILA, Philippines — Debbie Nelson, Eminem's mother whom the rapper had a rocky relationship with, passed away from her battle with lung cancer. She was 69 years old.

Representatives for Eminem confirmed to several media outlets that Debbie died, three months after her cancer diagnosis was revealed.

Eminem had been very vocal about the strained relationship he had with his mother, immortalizing them in his early songs like "Cleanin' Out My Closet."

In response, Debbie sued Eminem for defamation for $11 million (P642 million), but while a judge sided with her, she was only granted $25,000 (P1.46 million), which was trimmed down to $1,600 (P93,400) after lawyer fees.

Debbie wrote the tell-all memoir "My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem," in 2008 where she admitted growing up in a "large dysfunctional family."

Since then, both have made attempts to reconcile with one another, as seen in Eminem's 2013 song "Headlights" and Debbie congratulating her son on being inducted to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

