Ken Chan addresses Syndicated Estafa allegations, to reveal further details

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 8:17pm
Ken Chan
Philstar.com / Maridol Ranoa-Bismark, file

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Ken Chan broke his silence regarding a Syndicated Estafa case filed against him, an allegation he denies.

Chan was previously served arrest warrants as were seven other co-accuse, however, he was not in the country when the charge was made.

"Merong investment scam na naging basehan po nu'ng complaint at nakitaan ng piskalya na maiakyat po sa korte, makasuhan ng Syndicated Estafa si Ken Chan kasama 'yung co-accused," said Atty. Joseph Noel Estrada about the filing.

According to the lawyer, Chan asked for P14 million from his client supposedly to invest in a restaurant with the promise of a 10% monthly interest. 

In a lengthy post on his Facebook account, the actor spoke up on the issue in relation to the closure of his Café Claus branches, saying he never scammed anyone and his businesses were just never successful.

"Hindi dahil ito ang amount na isinampa laban sa akin ay ito na ang buong katotohanan," Chan said. "Sasabihin ko nang buong-buo ang actual na numero at detalye na masyado nang naging exaggerated dahil sariling panig pa lamang ng complainant ang inilabas nila."

Chan said he was prompted to speak up because of the Syndicated Estafa allegation, which in his view, revolves around the closure of his business, and would reveal more details in order to fight against attempts to tarnish his reputation.

"Sa mga hakbang na ginawa nila mula pa noong nakaraang taon hanggang ngayon, makikita ninyo ang intensyon ng mga taong gusto akong pabagsakin," he added, stressing he never scammed anyone of their money.

According to Chan, one of the reasons for Café Claus' closure was because several business partners planned to sabotage the business and tarnish his name.

"Lumalaban ako at hindi tumatakbo palayo sa isinampang kaso sa akin," Chan continued. "Mahigit isang dekada kong pinaghirapan ang aking career at hindi dahil sa akusasyon ng iilan lang magtatapos ang napakagandang future na inilaan para sa akin ng Panginoon."

He offered apologies to companies and brands associated with him and vowed to make up for any damage done and extended gratitude to supporters as he asked for their prayers.

ESTAFA

KEN CHAN

SYNDICATED ESTAFA
